CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced that Redsfest will resume Dec. 2 and 3, just not this year.
The event which allows close, direct contact with Reds players and former players is set for Dec. 2-3, 2022.
COVID-19-related safety protocols were major in the decision not to conduct the fan event in 2021.
“It’s important that Redsfest retains its player-access and free-flowing, immersive feel that our fans expect, and our sponsors generously support,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer.
“We needed to make this difficult decision now, out of respect for our fans and vendors so they could make alternative plans for early December.”
Historically, Redsfest draws as many as 20,000 fans, 400 volunteers, and includes approximately 80 current and former Reds players, coaches, minor leaguers and broadcasters. Proceeds benefit the Reds Community Fund.
Fan experiences typically include autographs, posing for photographs, and entertainment from a main stage, with a playing field for kids, a Bingo tournament, and Texas Hold’em poker tournament.
“We greatly appreciate the loyalty of our Reds fans, partners and all who have helped establish Redsfest as the best fan fest in all of baseball,” Castellini said.
“We cannot wait for it to come back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”