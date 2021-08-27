Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor thinks his team can lean on its defense, which returns nine of 11 starters.
And if not? Well, the Redskins still have a nice pitch-and-catch combination in seniors Ismael Borrero and Chase Hager.
Depending on the situation, Hurricane could have the best of both worlds this season as it seeks a sixth straight Class AAA playoff berth.
With all of the talent back on the defensive side of the ball, the Redskins hope to stay in postseason contention as they return to their Mountain State Athletic Conference schedule. Last season, they were only able to play three of their originally scheduled 10 games as COVID-19 canceled hundreds of contests across West Virginia. They went 4-2 and made the playoffs as a No. 11 seed, but couldn’t play their first-round game due to Putnam County’s COVID status.
“Our defense will be our strength,’’ Taylor said. “They’re pretty good. They’ll be the cornerstone of our team, especially in the early going.’’
On the defensive line, senior Caden Johnson (6-2, 330) anchors the unit at nose guard, with junior Jacob Ellis (5-11, 180) at tackle and senior Garrett Scantlin (6-0, 190) and junior Gavin Piepiora (5-9, 190) at the ends.
Senior Brogan Brown (6-1, 215) and junior Lucas Rippetoe (6-1, 205) man the inside linebacker spots, with junior Kameron Phillips (5-10, 170) on the outside, spelled by senior Brody Clagg (5-10, 170).
Stationed at cornerback are junior Heath Montgomery (6-0, 150) and senior Cam Carney (5-9, 155), a baseball standout playing his first season of football. The safeties are senior JT James (6-0, 165) and junior Bryson Murrell (5-9, 160).
Borrero (6-2, 185) threw for 1,056 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago in only six games and ran for three more scores. His top receiver was the elusive Hager (5-9, 165), who caught 33 passes for 432 yards and seven scores. Hager has now caught a pass in 19 straight games in which he’s played and owns 84 career receptions for 1,022 yards and 14 TDs.
“Ismael and the receiving corps are really good,’’ Taylor said, “but we’ve got to protect them. We’ve got some things we’re trying to get in there to help them out with our offensive line being so young. We lose three seniors and only return two starters, and a lot of those kids were [junior varsity], and there were not too many JV games, so we’ll have to see.
“[Hager’s] definitely the player we want to get the ball to, and we want to get it to him in different ways. We’ll hand it to him, pitch it to him, throw it to him, throw it deep to him. Get the ball to him in any way you can.’’
The Redskins have some other proven targets besides Hager. Brown, an H-back and one of six returning starters on offense, grabbed 11 passes for 199 yards and one TD, which proved to be the game-winner at Winfield.
Rippetoe, a tight end, had six catches for 102 yards and three scores. JT James turned in 10 receptions for 140 yards and two TDs in the first two games, but then suffered an ankle injury that left him hobbled the rest of the way.
“We’ll try to spread it around a little bit,’’ Taylor said, “and let them make plays. And not make it too complicated.’’
Junior Elijah Rivera (5-7, 150) starts at running back after serving as an understudy his first two seasons. He’s only gotten 18 carries in that time, but averages better than seven yards a pop.
Three juniors man the offensive line in Piepiora at left guard, Ellis at right tackle and Alex Miller (5-9, 205) at left tackle. Johnson is the center and sophomore Owen Duffy (5-11, 240) is at right guard.