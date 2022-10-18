HUNTINGTON — Ty Steorts and Audrey Hall, both from Hurricane High School, were named the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country runners of the year on Tuesday.
Steorts headed a boys team that included fellow Redskins Aaron Kidd, Nick Kennedy, Brady Dawkins and Mason Lewis. Also named to the squad were Tristan Blatt, Jared Bailey and Braden Elswick of Cabell Midland; Ryan Bazzle of George Washington; and Jack Mills of Parkersburg.
Hall was joined on the girls all-conference team by teammate Ella Hardin; Savannah Pritt, Quinn Hazelett and Kate Meek of Cabell Midland; Abigail Torman of Hurricane; Ava Mitias of George Washington; and Ellie Hines, Aubry Lantz and Katie Rutherford of Parkersburg.
Dru Bora of Hurricane and Chris Parsons of Cabell Midland were named coaches of the year.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: The Lions (32-4) swept the Royals 25-9, 25-2, 25-9 in the Kentucky 64th District tournament at Holy Family High School in Ashland. Taylor Bartrum led Boyd County with 13 kills. Rose Hill Christian fell to 12-15.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, HOLY FAMILY 0: The Royals defeated the host Irish 25-16, 25-22, 25-11 in the 64th District quarterfinals. Abigail Justice made 10 kills for Rose Hill Christian. Holy Family finished 1-18.
RACELAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 1: The Rams bounced back from a first set loss to beat the Musketeers in the 63rd District tournament at Lewis County High in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Raceland (24-10) won 9-23, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 as Kody Haddix made 20 digs and 12 assists. Reagan Mackie made 12 digs and Shaelee Holbrook 11. Greenup County ended 9-23.
