HUNTINGTON — Forget the third time being a charm.
Hurricane High School’s baseball team isn’t relying on anything resembling luck when it takes on St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class AAA state tournament semifinals at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
“We’re going to have to go play well,” Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said of his top-seeded ballclub. “We have to play good baseball.”
Hurricane enters with a 31-1 record and 30-game winning streak. St. Albans comes in seeded fourth at 25-7. The Redskins won both regular-season meetings, 7-2 at Appalachian Power Park on May 18 and 7-0 on the road one week later.
Sutphin and his players, though, said they realize the regular season means little come postseason play. A look at the state softball tournament proved that. St. Albans’ softball team walloped Cabell Midland 8-1 and 9-1 in the regular season before losing to the Knights 3-2 in the state tournament.
“It really doesn’t matter,” Sutphin said of the earlier victories. “It’s all just preseason until the tournament. It matters how you play that particular day.”
Hurricane possesses plenty of incentive to beat the Red Dragons. In 2017, St. Albans defeated the Redskins 8-2 in the state finals, then two years later blanked Hurricane 5-0 in the championship game.
The Redskins won the 2018 championship 11-5 over Wheeling Park, which knocked off the Red Dragons 1-0 in the semifinals.
The winner of Thursday’s game meets the victor from the 7:30 p.m. game featuring No. 2 Jefferson (27-3) and No. 3 Bridgeport (32-3). The championship game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Last season, a loaded Hurricane squad was considered by many a heavy favorite to win the state title, but COVID-19 wiped out the season.
“That was disappointing,” Redskins third baseman/pitcher Joel Gardner said. “We had a great team and I feel bad for those seniors.”
Gardner was one of three Hurricane pitchers to face St. Albans at Appalachian Power Park in the 7-0 triumph. Sutphin said that was by design. Gardner, a West Virginia University signee, pitched three innings, Bryson Rigney two and Ismael Borrero two. While that strategy allowed the Red Dragons a look at the Redskins’ top three hurlers, Sutphin designed it for another reason.
“We wanted to give as many kids the opportunity on the mound (at Appalachian Power Park),” Sutphin said.
St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said Hurricane’s pitcher threw well and his team couldn’t get much going against them in the previous two games. The Red Dragons feature strong hitters such as Carson McCoy and Trent Short, however, and Sutphin said St. Albans is capable of winning the tournament. Whitman offered similar sentiments on Hurricane.
“One through nine, they’re tough outs,” Whitman said. “You can’t give them anything of they make you pay for it. That’s what good teams do. You have to take advantages of the opportunities you get.”