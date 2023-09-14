The Hurricane football team learned a hard lesson, and Spring Valley's just had a hard season.
The Redskins (2-1) won their first two games by a combined score of 156-7. But Hurricane fell to George Washington 17-14 last Friday, a wakeup call of sorts, coach Donnie Mays said.
"Our kids kind of felt like this was going to be one of those rollover games, but reality kicked in for us and (GW) came hungry," Mays said. "We had to come out and play football in the second half and missed too many opportunities."
It was the first time in three games that Hurricane's primarily varsity players had seen action in the second half, Mays said, and he knows that a similar challenge may await when the Timberwolves come to town Friday at 7:30 p.m.
It's been a rough go for Spring Valley (0-3), who has faced Huntington High, Cabell Midland and Jefferson to begin the year and has lost two of those games by at least 22 points.
"The kids are working hard," Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. "Nothing changed in practice. There isn't a panic button being hit or anything like that. We've just got to get better.
"We're young. We've got to grow up and we've got to do certain things to try and get guys in the right places."
The Timberwolves beat Hurricane 31-28 at home last season and have won the four most recent matchups against the Redskins entering Friday. That is enough for Mays to look past Spring Valley's 0-3 record this year.
"Those guys have been battle-tested. They've had three very good opponents and for most of the games they've played very hard and were right there in it before a couple got away from them," Mays said. "Their game against Cabell Midland was kind of like ours went against George Washington. They've played tough teams, and our schedule has been a little bit easier than theirs right now, so we know we're going to get their best shot."
Spring Valley has struggled to find its identity and enters without three starters in the trenches due to injuries already. Without consistency up front, the Timberwolves have struggled to run the football and have tried to make up for it by throwing it.
"It's opened up some things for us where we've struggled to run the football so far, and that's a big thing is, we've got to be able to establish the run to get better," Dingess said. "We've got some skill kids that can run and catch and a couple kids that can throw the ball and get it to them, so we've been more comfortable moving the ball like that than we have been anything."
Hurricane must be more efficient in the red zone. In eight trips inside the Patriots' 20-yard line last week, the Redskins scored just twice.
"We had two turnovers, and four other times it was a turnover on downs or we ran out of time at halftime or whatever," Mays said. "It wasn't our night, but with football you get 10 opportunities a year to prove yourself, and ultimately that game right there is going to help us understand that we have to play every minute of every game for four quarters."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
