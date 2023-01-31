HUNTINGTON — The Cam Henderson Center crowd was already loud.
But Taevion Kinsey made sure the volume raised a few decibels higher in the opening minutes of a blowout win over Georgia State last Saturday.
A sellout crowd of 5,711 packed into the Herd’s home gym, marking the second sellout in the past three home games for the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team.
Seemingly nearly every one of them was out of their seat when Kinsey took a pass from Kamdyn Curfman in stride, jumped, spun 360 degrees and slammed it home to give Marshall a 15-5 lead early in the first half.
“We didn’t have this many sellouts that I can remember being here, so shoutout to the fans for their support,” the senior Kinsey said. “I think it made it real hard for (Georgia State) to come in here and play. I don’t think they were expecting all that.”
The Marshall athletics website, Herdzone.com, notes that “The Cam” had only hosted a capacity crowd five times since opening in 1981. Throughout the years, the arena’s official capacity has fluctuated.
When it opened in 1981, it could seat 10,250. After renovations were completed before the 1988-89 season, that number went down to 9,048. Just before the start of the 2022-23 season, signage was added in the concrete bleacher seats near the top of the arena on each side, reducing the official capacity to 5,711.
With the current setup, the Herd won’t come close to breaking the single game attendance record — 10,705 when Marshall hosted The Citadel on Feb. 18, 1984. But it has seen a boost in ticket sales despite the reduction in capacity for this season.
Thirteen of the Herd’s 18 wins have come at home this season and they’ve sold the arena out twice, against Old Dominion on Jan. 14 and two weeks later when they hosted the Panthers on Saturday.
The average attendance at home games has increased by more than 300 fans, based on the official attendance provided by the athletic department, from 4,185 last season to 4,478 this season.
The players have expressed their gratitude for the fan support, from those who purchase tickets to the pep band and student section, as has coach Dan D’Antoni, who has longed for that atmosphere since he took over the program in 2014.
But it’s not just the Herd who is taking notice of the atmosphere.
“That was another thing (Georgia State) coach (Jonas Hayes) said to me after the game, ‘What an atmosphere,’” D’Antoni said. “I told them in the Sun Belt meetings that this is where you need to put TV cameras because it’s going to look good for the Sun Belt. He walked by and said ‘You were right.’”
Marshall had one nationally televised game at home this season, a Thursday night matchup with Southern Miss on ESPN that drew a crowd of more than 4,300, even with a 9 p.m. start on a weeknight.
The first two home games against Tennessee Tech and Coppin State are the only ones in which Marshall failed to draw a crowd of at least 4,000 fans. Eight times the crowd has eclipsed 4,500 (compared to twice last season) and twice they’ve gone over 5,500, which didn’t happen at any home game during the 2021-22 season.
The Herd men’s basketball team has just two remaining home games out of eight left in the regular season, on Feb. 16 versus Georgia Southern and Feb. 18 against Troy.
Two more chances to prove, perhaps, that the Herd is the hottest ticket in town.