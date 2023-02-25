MOREHEAD, Ky. – Ashland’s boys and girls basketball teams each drew into the first game of their respective 16th Region Tournaments – and both figure to find stiff challenges in Round One.
The Kittens will tip off the region girls tournament on Monday against Rowan County, led by Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches region Player of the Year Haven Ford, at Ellis T. Johnson Arena at Morehead State.
The Tomcats meet Morgan County – one of the region’s success stories with a 20-win-and-counting improvement over last season – to open boys region tournament play on Wednesday.
In girls quarterfinal action Monday, Ashland (22-7) opposes Rowan County (24-7) at 6:30 p.m., followed by Russell (21-11) against Elliott County (10-18) at about 8 p.m.
The Vikings topped the Kittens 75-71 in overtime on Dec. 17 in Anderson Gym. Ashland beat Rowan County, 58-51, in this same round last season.
The Red Devils and the Lions will meet for the first time since 2015. Elliott County qualified for its first region tournament since 2009.
Defending region tournament champion Boyd County (19-9) meets Lewis County (22-9) in the last first-round game on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. That follows Morgan County (17-15) versus Fleming County (15-16).
The two teams of Lions did not play in the regular season.
The girls semifinals are Friday at 6:30 and 8 p.m. and the title game is Saturday at 7 p.m.
In boys play, four-time defending region titleist Ashland (19-11) takes on resurgent Morgan County (22-7) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with Russell (25-6) against Fleming County (22-8) to follow at about 8.
The Tomcats and Cougars last met in the 2018 region quarterfinals, which was the last time Morgan County made the region tournament.
The Panthers knocked off the Red Devils, 66-45, on Dec. 16 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Fleming County, led by former Ashland coach Buddy Biggs, is making its first region appearance since 2017.
Boyd County (25-5) meets East Carter (19-10) in Thursday’s first-round nightcap at about 8. Lewis County (11-18) and Bath County (16-13) play the game before that.
The Lions and Raiders haven’t met this season. Their game slated for Feb. 16 was called off due to heavy rains and was not made up.
The boys semifinals are March 6 and the final is set for the next night.
In the 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, Lawrence County’s girls will meet Paintsville on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. and the Bulldogs boys (18-14) oppose Belfry (9-23) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence County’s girls topped the Tigers, 85-61, on Feb. 14 in Paintsville, Kentucky.
The Bulldogs boys beat the Pirates, 72-61, on Jan. 3 in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament quarterfinals in Eastern, Kentucky.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.