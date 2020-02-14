HUNTINGTON — A trio of Huntington High School wrestlers enter Saturday’s Class AAA, Region IV wrestling tournament as top seeds.
Highlanders senior Jaishawn Lyles takes a 26-5 record into the 106-pound weight class. Senior Alex Viars is 18-12 and the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds. Junior Austin Dempsey is 27-5 and the top seed at 170 pounds.
The tournament begins at 10 a.m., with championship matches expected to start about 3:30 p.m. at Huntington High.
Other top seeds are Nathan Ford (27-10) of Parkersburg South at 113, Garret Donahue (27-8) of Parkersburg at 120, Brayden Johnson (33-10) of Parkersburg South at 132, Bo Moler (24-7) of Parkersburg at 138, Gavin Quiocho (40-8) of Parkersburg South at 145, Brayden Roberts (40-5) of Parkersburg South at 152, John Martin Best (31-2) of Parkersburg at 160, Chace Mathess (24-8) of Parkersburg at 182, Austin Boggess (35-6) of Ripley at 195, Braxton Amos (42-0) of Parkersburg South at 220 and Gabe Hendershot (17-10) of Parkersburg South at 285.