HARTFORD, W.Va. -- Wahama knocked off Man 7-0 on Wednesday in Game 1 of a best-of-three series in the Class A Region IV softball finals.
"It was a good win," Wahama coach Wes Riffle said. "That's one thing about this year. We had the home field advantage with the possibility of two games, so the girls knew how important it was to get the first one. We executed our plan pretty well. They played a good ball game."
The White Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Payton Staats scored on an error by the Hillbillies and then Ohio commit Mikie Lieving crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
Wahama increased its advantage to four runs in the home half of the fifth as another Man error allowed Lieving to score and then Kalyn Christian crushed a solo homer over the left field fence, leading to a 4-0 lead for the White Falcons.
Another wild pitch by the 'Billies in the bottom of the sixth frame plated Lieving once again to make it 5-0 in favor of the White Falcons. Then, Christian went yard again, this time to center field, scoring two runs and upping Wahama's lead to 7-0.
Christian led Wahama at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs, while Lieving went 1 for 3.
Lieving shined in the circle against the 'Billies, tossing a complete-game three-hit shutout. She struck out 11 batters and didn't issue a walk.
"She's a good one to have in the Wahama uniform," Riffle said. "Great performance. Had them off-balance and did a real good job."
Man's three hits came from Kylie Blevins, Radford commit Morgan Cooper and Zoey Jackson, who had one single each. Cooper (six innings, 10 Ks, seven walks, six earned runs, three hits) also pitched for the Hillbillies and took the loss.
Wahama will travel to Man on Thursday for Game 2 of this regional series, and they have a chance to close out the 'Billies for the third straight year and go back to state. To do that, Riffle said the White Falcons have to stick to their plan.
"Tell the girls put the ball in play and good things will happen," Riffle said. "That's really the biggest thing is, don't leave it up to Morgan Cooper because, if we leave it up to her, she's a good, smart pitcher and she can make you look silly. The biggest thing is, put the ball in play and make the defense make a play."
