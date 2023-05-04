BARBOURSVILLE – Angie Reiner called it a “nail-biter.”
Cabell Midland and Hurricane’s boys tennis faceoff in the Class AAA, Region IV tournament final on Monday was coming down to the last two singles matches.
The Knights’ Cottrell boys each finished off individual victories in order to lock up a team title. Junior Ashton Cottrell beat Hurricane’s Jacob Smolder at No. 1 singles and brother Aiden Cottrell, a senior, topped Zach Giertz in No. 2 singles by identical 8-6 victories as Cabell Midland produced a 4-3 victory over defending state champion Hurricane at 7827 Tennis Center.
“I am so proud of our boys,” Reiner said. “They came together when it really mattered and won the regional championship.”
Cabell Midland also got points from No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. The Cottrells topped Smolder and Giertz at No. 1 doubles 8-2, and the Knights’ Kalel Chattin and Leon Hiesinger knocked off Hurricane’s Grant Knapp and Blake Shamblin 8-2 at No. 3.
The Cottrell brothers’ victories at singles forced a 2-2 split of the four singles matches. Hurricane’s Elias Kave beat Jack Erwin 8-2 at No. 3, and Kellen Pauley knocked off Chattin in the fourth slot, 8-3.
Hurricane also won at No. 2 doubles. Kave and Pauley topped Erwin and Hayden Smith 8-4 in that match.
Earlier Monday, Cabell Midland took down Huntington High 4-2 in the semifinals. Aiden Cottrell and Chattin won singles matches, Erwin and Smith teamed up for a 9-7 victory over the Highlanders’ Johnny Aya-ay and Jax O’Rourk at No. 2 doubles, and Chattin and Hiesinger cruised at No. 3 doubles.
Huntington star AJ Mercer knocked off Ashton Cottrell 8-4 at No. 1 singles, and Mercer and Ryan Patterson claimed an 8-4 win for the Highlanders over the Cottrells at No. 1 doubles.
In the first round on Saturday, Cabell Midland claimed a 4-0 win over Spring Valley. As coaches had elected to end the match after one team reached four points, the top three singles matches weren’t played. Chattin won at No. 4 singles and all three Knights doubles teams prevailed, with all four matches by 8-0 scores.
The state tournament begins Thursday at three locations in Charleston.
