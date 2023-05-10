Huntington's Donavan Garrett takes his heat in the 110-meter high hurdle trials during the Class AAA Region IV high school Track & Field Championships on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Hurricane High School.
Huntington's Milleah Johnson takes her heat in the 100-meter high hurdle trials during the Class AAA Region IV high school Track & Field Championships on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Hurricane High School.
HURRICANE – Sprints and relays are two strong points for the Huntington High boys track team. Success in those phases usually places the Highlanders at or near the top of meets they enter.
The 4x800 relay traditionally has been a strong point for Cabell Midland and Hurricane over the seasons. Huntington High has an entry, but often finishes back in the pack.
Until Wednesday night. When the public address announcer revealed the top finishers for the 4x800, fans probably did a double take when Huntington’s entry got called out the winner ahead of Parkersburg, Hurricane and Cabell Midland in the WVSSAC Class AAA Region 4 championships held Wednesday night at Hurricane High.
Andrew Brewster, Samuel Miller, Jacob Ellwood and Bennett Weimer made up the victorious foursome. They turned in a personal-best time of 8:24.9, nearly 20 seconds better than their previous best (8:42).
Cabell Midland and Hurricane each had one runner missing from the squads, but they figure to be in the lineup next Friday in the state meet at Laidley Field in Charleston.
“Have fun and trust the training,” Highlanders coach Justin Ross said of the message he gave to the team prior to the start. They did and got the first win with Ross as coach. They had been fifth in the Carlos Akers/Doc Hale Memorial and Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays at Laidley Field.
There was a lineup change for the race. Brewster, whose main sport is soccer, ran Tuesday. Miller put the Highlanders in front on the third leg and Weimer brought it home.
“I’m kind of a little surprised,” said Weimer, a freshman. “The 4x800 is not our thing. We were looking to make the state.”
The top three finishers in each event qualify for the state. At-large entries from the best times and distances from around the state will fill out each event.
“Sam caught the last guy on his leg,” Weimer said. “I knew I was in front. Stay there. It’s either keep (the lead) or catch for the anchor.”
Weimer said the key is to stay sharp this week in practice so they come ready to run next Friday where the Highlanders will see, in addition to Hurricane and Cabell Midland, University and Jefferson. University’s personal best to date is 7:58.
“Get ready and run our best race then,” Weimer said.
See Friday's edition for a complete meet story and results.
