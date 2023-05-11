HURRICANE – Huntington High’s boys relied on their depth in sprints and field events success to win the WVSSAC Class AAA Region 4 championship Wednesday night at Hurricane High School.
The Highlanders prevailed with 180 points (with the 200 finals not included in scores) to 129 for Cabell Midland and 109 for Hurricane.
Huntington’s Mikey Johnson started the cool evening with wins in the long jump (22 feet, 6 inches) and high jump (6-6).
“One more to go,” Johnson said, referring to the state meet scheduled for next weekend at Laidley Field in Charleston. “Timing’s the big thing, getting the steps right. Some jumps, you know you hit it. I got that one. Now it’s back to ground zero. Have to do it all over again next weekend or tonight means nothing.”
The top three finishers in each event in each regional qualify for the state. Best times/distances from the regionals round out each event.
Going into the state, the latest Power Rankings list Jefferson, Huntington and University as the top three teams. Jefferson and Huntington finished first and second in the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays last month at Laidley Field in a possible Class AAA state preview.
“We’ll be ready,” Highlanders coach Justin Ross said in anticipation of the state showdown.
Two Highlanders who scored well were Tayveon Wilson and Johnathan Jackson. Their presence meant they missed Huntington’s regional sectional baseball game at Spring Valley. They were expected back on the diamond for an elimination game Thursday night against Cabell Midland.
Huntington got wins in the 4x100, 4x200, shuttle hurdles and 4x800. That 4x800 foursome clocked a personal best for its first win of the season.
Cabell Midland’s Cohen Joran won the pole vault, Michael Lunsford the shot put and 4x400 squad wrapped up the night with a win.
Hurricane’s Nick Kennedy was a double winner, taking the 800 and 1600.
One of the highlights for the Spring Valley boys was Kyrell Lewis winning the 100 in 11.23 seconds. Johnathan Jackson of Huntington was second with 11.26.
“It makes you feel good,” Lewis said, referring to the runners he beat to the finish line. “I was nervous coming in. I know those guys.”
It so happens Lewis ran a faster 100 earlier in the season (11.18) to become the school record-holder in that event. He passed Owen Chaffin.
“That means a lot,” Lewis said.
On the girls side, Huntington High totaled 135 points to 130 for No. 2 Cabell Midland. Parkersburg was next with 129.
Two standouts on the girls side were Huntington’s Ciera Thacker in sprints and Lily Haught in the hurdles.
Thacker won the 100 and 200 and ran anchor on the victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Thacker clicked off a 12.51 to win the 100.
“The goal was get to Charleston,” Thacker said. “Make sure it’s not my last one, and make it my best one. It felt great.”
Haught won the 100 hurdles in 14.65 and 300 hurdles in 44.40. She has yet to lose in her specialty races this season.
“One more time,” Haught said about the pending trip to state for the final time. “Get past the qualifying. The sweep feels good. I’ll be motivated. Got to make them my best hurdles ever. The stress is not over yet. The 300 is different, since I have more time between the hurdles.”
Haught’s teammate Audrey Hall also posted a double, winning the 800 and 1600.
Cabell Midland’s Ella Rowe won the 400 and Ava Workman the discus.
For Spring Valley, Macie Maynard won the high jump and Haleigh Crum the long jump.
Class AAA Region 4
Championship
At Hurricane High School
Wednesday
Boys
Team Scores
1. Huntington 180, 2. Cabell Midland 129, 3 Hurricane 109, 4. Spring Valley 77, 5. Parkersburg 58, 6. Parkersburg South 57, 7. Ripley 40.
Individuals
3200: 1. Ty Steorts, Hurr, 9:52; 2. Aaron Kidd, Hurr, 9:55; 3. Conner George, Park, 10:05; 4. Andrew Bowen, Hunt, 10:16; 5. Dylan Dial, CM, 10:49; 6. Alex Irby, Hunt, 10:51; 7. Landon Jarrell, CM, 11:16; 8. Griffin Brunty, CM, 11:28.
400: 1. Landon Dueley, Park, 52.16; 2. Bryce Fuller, SV, 52.76; 3. Myles Meadors, Hunt, 52.80; 4. Jackson Wharton, Park, 53.76; 5. Jackson Stewart, CM, 54.22; 6. Quentin Hanna, Hunt, 52.24; 7. Britton Pulley, SV, 54.53; 8. Bennett Weimer, 54.69.
4x800: 1. Huntington (Andrew Brewster, Samuel Miller, Jacob Ellwood, Bennett Weimer), 8:24; 2. Parkersburg South, 8:30; 3. Hurricane, 8:31; 4. Cabell Midland, 8:37; 5. Parkersburg, 8:56; 6. Spring Valley, 10:35.
110 hurdles: 1. Donovan Garrett, Hunt, 15.28; 2. Tayveon Wilson, Hunt, 15.73; 3. Dalton Ferguson, SV, 15.75; 4. Avonte Crawford, Hunt, 15.82; 5. Connor Casto, Rip, 15.84; 6. Jai’Den Smith, Hurr, 16.64; 7. Makieth Riddle, SV, 16.65; 8. Max Tidd, Hurr, 16.74.
100: 1. Kyrell Lewis, SV, 11.23; 2. Johnathan Jackson, Hunt, 11.26; 3. Kei-Val Kelly, Hunt, 11.39; 4. Jalyn Ambercrombie, SV, 11.48; 5. Tayveon Wilson, Hunt, 11.52; 6. Landon Meredith, Park South, 11.57; 7. Tyshawn Dues, Hurr, 11.69.
4x200: 1. Huntington (Kei-Val Kelly, Ethan Bailey, Myles Meadors, Johnathan Jackson), 1:30; 2. Cabell Midland, 1:31; 3. Spring Valley, 1:32.83; 4. Parkersburg South, 1:32.98; 5. Parkersburg, 1:33; 6. Hurricane, 1:36; 7. Ripley, 1:38.
Pole vault: 1. Cohen Jorden, CM, 12-0; 2. Byron Dearth, Park South, 11-6; 3. Parker Riley, Hunt, 11-6; 4. Colin Marsteller, Hunt, 11-0; 5. Jayden Dearth, Park South, 10-6; 6. Zachary Potter, Park South, 10-0; 6. James Cook, Hunt, 10-0; 6. Alex Olivero, Hurr, 10-0.
Discus: 1. Frankie Winter, Rip, 166-10; 2. Michael Lunsford, CM, 154-10; 3. Isaiah Hagley, CM, 150-02; 4. Matthew Edwards, CM, 135-4; 5. Ethan Chill, Hurr, 130-11; 6. Tanayveon Hampton, Hunt, 130-5; 7. Jackson Mills, Park, 127-10; 8. AshJohn Ash, Park, 121-1.
Shot put: 1. Michael Lunsford, CM, 56-7; 2. Frankie Winter, Rip, 54-7; 3. Ethan Chill, Hurr, 51-7; 4. Isaiah Hagley, CM, 51-4; 5. Matthew Edwards, CM, 47-1; 6. Jake Bauman, 45-1; 7. Wyatt Adkins, Hunt, 44-1; 8. Dennis Chambliss, Park, 41-11.
High jump: 1. Michael Johnson, Hunt, 6-6; 2. Connor Casto, Rip, 6-4; 3. Nathaniel Plotner, Park South, 6-2; 4 Zah Trelio Jackson, Hunt, 6-2; 5. Carmello Sheffield, Hunt, 6-0; 6. Dante McKinney, Hurr, 5-10; 7. Alec Howard, Hurr, 5-6; 8. Beckett Wallace, CM, 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Michael Johnson, Hunt, 22-6; 2. Zaiden Scott, Hunt, 22-0; 3. Caden Bowen, 21-8; 4. Avonte Crawford, 21-3; 5. Jalyn Ambercrombie, SV, 20-07; 6. Landon Meredith, 20-06; 7. Jai’Den Smith, 20-6.
1600: 1. Nick Kennedy, Hurr, 4:19; 2. Tristan Blatt, CM, 4:20; 3. Ty Steorts, Hurr, 4:21; 4. Aaron Kidd, Hurr, 4:23; 5. Jack Mills, Park, 4:32; 6. Braden Elswick, CM, 4:51; 7. Christian Rutherford, Park, 4:53; 8. Andrew Bowen, Hunt, 4:55.
300 hurdles: 1. Miciah Jones, Park South, 42.09; 2, Dalton Ferguson, SV, 42.35; 3. Camryn Veazey, Hunt, 42.50; 4. Khani Walker, Hunt, 42.84; 5. Renick Vaughn, Hurr, 42.98; 6. Makieth Riddle, SV, 43.39; 7. Jordan Foster, Park South, 43.90; 8. Triston Walker, Park South, 44.03.
4x100: 1. Huntington (Kei-Val Kelly, Tayveon Wilson, Zah Trelio Jackson, Johnathan Jackson), 43.25; 2. Cabell Midland, 43.38; 3. Spring Valley, 44.67; 4. Hurricane, 45.99; 5. Parkersburg South, 46.14; 6. Parkersburg, 47.01.
800: 1. Nick Kennedy, Hurr, 1:57; 2. Tristan Blatt, CM, 1:58; 3. Mason Lewis, Hurr, 1:59; 4 Brady Dawkins, Hurr, 2:00; 5. Bennett Weimer, Hunt, 2:02; 6. Jack Mills, Park, 2:03; 7. Jared Bailey, CM, 2:07; 8. Walker Jones, Park South, 2:10.
Shuttle hurdles: 1 Huntington (Tayveon Wilson, Camryn Veazey, Avonte Crawford, Donovan Garrett), 59.16. 2. Parkersburg South, 1:01.74; 3. Hurricane, 1:01.75; 4. Cabell Midland, 1:01.91; 5. Spring Valley, 1:03; 6. Ripley, 1:04; 7. Parkersburg, 1:05.
4x400: 1. Cabell Midland (Caden Bowen, Kevin Moloney, Tristan Blatt, Jackson Stewart), 3:33. 2. Parkersburg, 3:34; 3. Parkersburg South, 3:36; 4. Huntington, 3:39; 5. Ripley, 3:43; 6. Spring Valley, 3:46; 7. Hurricane, 3:57.
Note: 200 finals not posted.
Girls
Team Scores
1. Huntington 135, 2. Cabell Midland 130, 3. Parkersburg 129, 4. Hurricane 97, 5. Ripley 70, 6. Spring Valley 64, 7. Parkersburg South 55, 8. Lincoln County 4,
Individuals
3200: 1. Ella Hardin, Hurr, 11:51; 2. Ellie Hosaflook, Rip, 11:51.8; 3. Elli Hines, Park, 12:33; 4. Emma Coakley, CM, 13:16; 5. Kylie Newman, Hunt, 13:48; 6. Ella Austin, Hunt, 13:49; 7. Grace Reynolds, SV, 17:40.
400: 1 Ella Rowe, CM, 1:01.19; 2. Opal Huffman, Rip, 1:01.76; 3. Aubrey Lantz, Park, 1:02; 4. Presley Scott, Park South, 1:03; 5. Quincey Mullins, Hunt, 1:04; 6. Emma Smith, CM, 1:07; 7. Leah Brent, CM, 1:08; 8. Kadnce Davis, Hunt, 1:09.
4x800: 1. Hurricane (Ella Hardin, Shannen Adkins, Kate Dempsey, Audrey Hall), 10:03; 2. Cabell Midland, 10:07; 3. Parkersburg, 10:41; 4. Huntington, 11:05.
100 hurdles: 1. Lily Haught, Hurr, 14.65; 2. Addison Gherke, Park, 14.87; 3. Milleah Johnson, Hunt, 15.10; 4. Lily Wharton, Park, 15.57; 5. Jessica West-Gore, Hunt, 16.26; 6. Madison Ball, CM, 17.25; 7. Nedia Cremeans, Park, 17.50; 8. Tamara Hamlin, Hunt, 17.96.
100: 1. Ciera Thacker, Hunt, 12.51; 2. Siraye Harper, Hunt, 12.79; 3. Haleigh Crum, SV, 12.85; 4. Destiny Hastings, Park, 12.88; 5. Sydney Turner, SV, 13.24; 6. Jasmine Moore, CM, 13.33; 7. Makenna Keefer, Park, 13.50; 8. Kymani Prince, Park South, 13.80.
4x200: 1. Huntington (Alysia Smith, Jessica West-Gore, Siraye Harper, Ciera Thacker), 1:46; 2. Parkersburg, 1:51; 3. Parkersburg South, 1:52; 4. Ripley, 1:53; 5. Spring Valley, 1:54; 6. Cabell Midland, 1:55; 7. Hurricane, 1:58.
1600: 1. Audrey Hall, Hurr, 5:11; 2. Ella Hardin, Hurr, 5:21; 3. Ellie Hosaflook, Rip, 5:30; 4. Elli Hines, Park, 5:36; 5. Kate Dempsey, Hurr, 5:49; 6. Charlotte Bowen, Hunt, 5:50; 7. Audrey Adkins, CM, 5:52; 8. Abby Wendell, CM, 5:53.
300 hurdles: 1. Lily Haught, Hurr, 44.40; 2. Addison Gherke, Park, 45.70; 3. Mallori Dunn-Martin, Hunt, 46.19; 4. Daysha Hastings, Park, 48.42; 5. Addison White, Park South, 48.57; 6. Opal Huffman, Rip, 48.82; 7. Jessica West-Gore, Hunt, 50.08; 8. TaNiya Patterson, Hunt, 50.66.
4x100: 1. Huntington (Milleah Johnson, Mallori Dunn-Martin, Siraye Harper, Ciera Thacker), 49.16; 2. Spring Valley, 51.97; 3. Cabell Midland, 52.47; 4 Parkersburg, 52.66; 5. Parkersburg South, 55.01; 6. Hurricane, 55.39; 7. Ripley, 59.82.
800: 1. Audrey Hall, Hurr, 2:19; 2. Ellie Hosaflook, Rip, 2:27; 3. Kate Meek, CM, 2:28.46; 4. Adalyn Cantrell, CM, 2:28.47; 5. Mackenzie Payne, SV, 2:29; 6. Shannen Adkins, Hurr, 2:30; 7. Tatum McKenna, CM, 2:35; 8. Katie Rutherford, Park, 2:40.
Shuttle hurdles: 1. Parkersburg (Daysha Hastings, Claire Patterson, Lilly Wharton, Addison Gherke), 1:04; 2. Huntington, 1:06; 3. Parkersburg South, 1:09; 4. Hurricane, 1:11; 5. Cabell Midland, 1:12; 6. Ripley, 1:12; 7. Spring Valley, 1:25.
4x400: 1. Parkersburg (Aubrey Lantz, Payton Harvey, Lilly Wharton, Addison Gherke), 4:13; 2. Huntington, 4:20; 3. Cabell Midland, 4:23; 4. Parkersburg South, 4:26; 5. Ripley, 4:45; 6. Hurricane, 5:03.
Shot put: 1. Lucie Cline, Park South, 33-6; 2. Loralei Smith, CM, 32-11; 3. Cameron Clary, CM,32-7; 4. Mya Green, Park, 32-5; 5. Melody Keeling, LC, 31-10; 6. Mac Markun, Hunt, 31-9; 7. Camdyn Staats, Rip, 30-01; 8. Peyton Louden, Park, 30-06.
High jump: 1. Macie Maynard, SV, 5-0; 2. Mallori Dunn-Martin, Hunt, 5-0; 3. M.J. Daniels, CM, 5-0; 4. Mya Baruwa, Park South, 4-10 (jump off); 5. Avery Ellis, SV, 4-10; 6. Bella Skeen, Rip, 4-10; 7. Taylor Parsons, CM, 4-8; 8. Tiffany Fisher, Rip, 4-6.
Discus: 1. Ava Wortman, CM, 114-0; 2. Cameron Clary, CM, 108-2; 3. Mac Marfkun, Hunt, 104-0; 4. Kandence Crank, CM, 90-11; 5. Mya Green, Park, 90-9; 6. Ava Pyles, Park, 82-8; 7. Marissa Hendershot, Park South, 81-0; 8. Morgan Rubart, Park, 79-8.
Long jump: 1. Haleigh Crum, SV, 18-01; 2. Makenna Keefer, Park, 17-0; 3. Breanna Beverage, Park South, 16-0; 4. Jasmine Moore, CM, 15-11; 5. M.J. Daniels, CM, 15-9; 6. Destiny Johnson, Hunt, 15-8; 7. Baylee Keeler, Rip, 14-7; 8. Alayna Goff, Park South, 14-4.
Pole vault: 1. Jazmin Parsons, Rip, 10-0; 2. Jordyn Taylor, CM, 9-6; 3. Claire Johnson, Hunt, 9-6; 4. Mya Phalen, Rip, 9-6; 5. Jocelyn Baker, Hunt, 9-0; 6. Adrienne Conaway, Park, 8-6; 6. Alyssa Barker, Park, 8-6; 8. Morgan Miller, Hurr, 8-6.
Note: 200 finals not posted.