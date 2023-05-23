Cabell Midland’s Kenyon Collins, top, celebrates a run with teammates as the Knights take on Hurricane in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Jack Eastone (11) dives back into first base against Hurricane's Payton Ocheltree (31) in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland’s Clayton Hettlinger dives back into first base as the Knights take on Hurricane in the Class AAA, Region IV baseball final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — After playing give and take through five innings and deadlocked with Hurricane at 3-3, Cabell Midland’s attack generated seven hits and eight runs in the sixth inning, and after the Knights put down a slight run by the visitors in their last at-bat, resulted in a convincing win, 11-6, Tuesday at Cabell Midland.
Cabell Midland won the best-of-3 Class AAA, Region 4 championship series 2-0 for a spot in the state tournament scheduled for June 1-3 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
