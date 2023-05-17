The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RIPLEY, W.Va. -- For the longest time, Cabell Midland seemed to have the game on cruise control. But when the finish line neared, Ripley had almost made it all the way back.

Working with an early lead, Drea Watts struck out 12 and allowed just two earned runs Wednesday evening as the Knights held on for a 7-4 victory against the Vikings in the opener of the best-of-three Class AAA Region 4 series.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you