CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- A winless season usually doesn't spark enthusiasm, but that's not the case at Chesapeake.
The Panthers feature 43 high school football players, their most in several years, and a fresh attitude heading into Friday's 7 p.m. home game vs. Southern at Phil Davis Field.
"I'm rejuvenated," Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said. "We're not fighting things for the first time in a while."
Knipp enters his fourth season as head coach at Chesapeake after replacing Andy Clark. He said, though, in some ways it feel like a debut.
"The first season, I got hired at the end of May, so we had two months to implement a program," said Knipp, who was an assistant to Clark. "I knew the kids, so that was good, but I still didn't have time to put my thumb print on the program."
Chesapeake went 4-6 that year. Then COVID-19 threw the 2020 season into disarray and the Panthers went 2-5.
"That train wrecked everything," Knipp said. "We still had a messed up summer the next year from COVID. This is the first year I felt like I've had a normal year to get going what we want."
Last season Chesapeake hit bottom with an 0-9 record. Its closest game was a 22-8 loss to Southern, which went 4-5 and returns several key players.
"We're looking pretty good and we're more aggressive," said Panthers senior linebacker/fullback Marcus Burnside, who is ready for his team to snap a 12-game losing streak. "We have to stay locked in and keep working."
The Tornadoes feature 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback Josiah Davis, an honorable-mention all-state selection in Division VII and one of the better players in Meigs County. Tight end/defensive end Damien Miller, wide receiver Kodi Rife and two-way lineman Trenton Owens also are solid veterans.
Chesapeake is young, fielding just eight seniors. Two-way lineman Nick Wright, wingback Ryan Martin, running back Aaron Ross and defensive end Trevor Ferguson are seniors who figure to join Burnside in the starting lineup Friday. Sophomore Jacob Harris is the quarterback.
Knipp said he was encouraged by scrimmages with Trimble and Portsmouth West, strong teams he said make the Panthers better.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
