COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove is bigger, stronger and faster than in 2019.
Stability tends to lead to that.
The Hornets have had three head coaches in four years, with Jay Lucas taking over in 2019. He said an offseason of certainty and familiarity has been good for his team, which finished 2-8 last year..
“We’re more physically developed than we were at this time last year,” Lucas said. “More kids will be able to do some things. We’re physically stronger, definitely ahead as far as strength and conditioning.”
The Hornets feature one of the premier running backs in the Tri-State in senior Austin Stapleton, who ran for 918 yards on 172 carries last season despite missing two games with injuries. He is joined at running back by junior Malachai Wheeler and senior Trey Hunt.
“Austin had a great year last year,” Lucas said. “It didn’t end the way he wanted because he got hut in the next-to-last game. He got to see how much he missed it when he was sitting out. He’s a man.”
Junior Clay Ferguson is the quarterback, replacing graduated Cory Broders.
“Clay has accepted a leadership role and we’re really comfortable with him,” Lucas said
Justin Hicks heads the receiving corps. Hicks caught 16 passes for 266 yards in 2019. A bevy of players add depth at the position.
Jarren Hicks is an athletic tight end who teams with Steve Easterling to give Coal Grove two supplemental offensive linemen. They join a front five that includes three-year starter Kye Robinson at center, college prospect and senior Ben Compliment at guard, sophomore Dustin Lunsford at guard, and freshman Brennan Meadows and senior Chris Wilson at tackle.
“We feel good about our interior guys,” Lucas said. “I think everyone in the league has good lines.
“We’ve got a good group of linemen who’ve played. We have an experienced fullback. Our tailback is a returner. Defensively we have two all-conference kids that’re back, are special, and can do a lot for us.”
The defense features many of the same players. Lunsford, Wilson, Robinson and junior Perrry Kingery are on the defensive line. Compliment, Stapleton, Hunt and sophomore Easterling are the linebackers. Ferguson and Hall man the corners, with Wheeler at safety.
“We’re the smallest school in the OVC,” Lucas said.
“We have to find ways to give these guys breaks. Depth is important.”
Justin Newsome kicks and punts.