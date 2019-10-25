HUNTINGTON — This might be a rivalry after all.
Eighth-rated Huntington High (4-3), rejuvenated after defeating Capital 24-12 last week, entertains archrival and second-rated Cabell Midland (8-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Field.
That's in stark contrast to two weeks ago when the Highlanders appeared tired and flat in a 24-7 loss at Hurricane. The triumph over the Cougars, whom Cabell Midland beat 26-21 with a late touchdowns on Sept. 27, has Huntington High's spirits higher.
"We played four quarters of football," HHS coach Billy Seals said of the win over Capital. "We'd been really inconsistent until that game, playing a half here and a quarter there. That was a good win versus a good Capital football team."
Seals said, though, that triumph means little heading into the game with the Knights.
"I told our guys they could enjoy it until Saturday night, then they needed to start thinking about Cabell Midland," Seals said.
Such thoughts can be frightening. The Knights have been impressive.
"They're hard-nosed and play hard," Seals said of the Knights. "They've really improved with J.J. Roberts at quarterback. (Jakob) Caudill is a really good back. Their tight end (Zach McCoy) is really good and their offensive line is tough and plays hard every snap. Defensively, their good and McCoy is as good as anyone we see."
The Highlanders have been slowed by injuries. The possibility remains that some hurt starters will return Friday, but Seals offered no guarantees.
"We don't know yet," Seals said. "It'll be a game-time decision. They've practiced this week, but what they've been able to do has been pretty light."
The rivalry aspect of Cabell Midland vs. Huntington High can be intense as the teams battle for the Shield trophy. The Knights possess the Shield based on last season's 21-7 regular-season victory. The Highlanders beat Cabell Midland 14-7 in a playoff game.
Seals said his team can't let their zest to beat its arch rival get in the way of playing sound, fundamental football.
"I think every team is different," Seals said. "We've been pretty even keeled. We want to play good football for four quarters and keep the main thing the main thing. Our goal each week is to end it 1-0."