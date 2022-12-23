HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland head swimming coach Bob Morris calls them the Fab Four.
A name synonymous with the four members of the famed rock band the Beatles, it’s high praise from any head coach, especially when that head coach is the guy leading your cross-county and arch-rival team.
The four in this case are Luke Adkins, Christopher Young, Keon McClure and Hawke Maynard, who comprise the Huntington boys’ 4x400 relay team that captured the event’s state championship in February.
The boys’ own head coach, former Marshall University swimmer Emily Randolph, is hoping for a repeat in that event as well as a possible team championship for the Highlanders this year.
Randolph’s boys’ and girls’ teams have had to battle illness so far this year, and other three teams had to drop out of Thursday’s OVP Health Holiday Invitational at Marshall’s Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium because of lost swimmers who were sick.
“We’re missing some due to illness, but I’ve got my big ones,” said Randolph, who is in her ninth year as the Highlanders’ coach.
The “big ones” came through again at Thursday’s 16-team meet as the boys’ team set the state’s fastest 4x400 relay time this season at 3:30.91.
According to the web site Swimcloud.com, which records times at high schools and colleges across the country, the time was nearly two seconds ahead of defending state team champion Parkersburg South’s pace set on Dec. 17 during its latest outing.
“It really wasn’t much of a shock,” said Adkins, a junior, of the time set in the 4x400 relay. “We’re all pretty strong in the 100 (yard) free (style). I’m just really proud to be No. 1 and I think we can keep it up.”
Randolph said at each meet the boys are permitted to compete in two individual events and two relay events. All four have propelled the Highlanders to Swimcloud’s No. 2 ranking in West Virginia, behind George Washington.
Behind the boys’ performance, including the 4x400 relay, the Highlanders edged the Patriots 244 to 220.5 at Thursday’s invitational in the team standings. Adkins set the stage early with two meet records. With a 22.78, Adkins captured the 50 freestyle, then followed that up with a 50.97 to win the 100 freestyle. McClure, a sophomore, took second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.63, a mark that was better than his time at the 2021 state meet, he said.
For McClure, who also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.12, each of the team members on the relay squad has had to step up this season to replace Henry Shiels.
Now swimming for the University of Pennsylvania, Shiels was the team’s strongest swimmer, McClure said.
“Luke would have to step up to Henry, I would have to step up to Luke, Hawk to me, and Christopher to Hawk,” McClure said. “I just don’t want to disappoint my team.”
Young took seventh in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.88, which he was not pleased with.
“Today I’m just trying not to throw up,” said Young, another sophomore. “My nose has been clogged and my throat’s been scratchy. At the start of my 200 I felt horrible and it’s just kind of stayed that way.”
Young rebounded to take third in the 500 freestyle and was within two seconds of the winner, Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd, in the first 100 yards. Then faded as the race wore on.
Also a sophomore, Maynard captured two second-place finishes. Maynard posted a time of 2:17.76 in the 200 individual medley and had a 58.70 in the 100 butterfly.
In the relay’s the boys proved to be a force.
In the 4x200 freestyle relay, Maynard, Young, McClure, and Adkins won with a time of 1:35.81 to beat George Washington. The Patriots’ Will Hamrick, Tommy Newell, Crawford Goldman, and Kenneth McGlothen finished with a 1:37.60.
Made up of three sophomores and a freshman, GWHS’ tandem will be one of several teams in the state with its eyes fixed on defending its overall state title and knocking off Huntington as the top squad in the boys’ relay events.
“There definitely is (a target on our back),” Maynard said. “We definitely made a name for ourselves.”