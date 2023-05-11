Cabell Midland's Ray Ray Williams (4), left, watches the pitch alongside Huntington's Jax O'Roark as Cabell Midland faces off with Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Kenyon Collins (2), left, celebrates after scoring with Isaac Petitt (1) and Hunter McSweeney (5) as Cabell Midland faces off with Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Ona.
Huntington's Tayveon Wilson (33) turns back to face the dugout as Cabell Midland faces off with Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Ona.
ONA — Aden McCormill transformed from dead arm to dead on.
The junior left-hander pitched three scoreless innings of relief to help Cabell Midland defeat Huntington High 5-3 on Thursday in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school baseball tournament.
McCormill had appeared on the mound only once in the last two weeks. Thursday, he relieved winner Jack Eastone and allowed two infield hits, struck out five and walked two to earn a save and send the Knights (23-10) into the title game at 6 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley (22-7).
“Aden came in and shut the door,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said. “He did what he needed to do, what we knew he could do. He’d been out two weeks because his shoulder was tired. We weren’t going to hurt a kid’s arm. He went through treatment and said he was ready. I’m glad he’s back.”
The Highlanders’ fielding deserted them in the first inning as two errors led to four Knights runs. Ray Ray Williams and Luke Samuel each scored on miscues. Eastone drove in Kenton Collins, and Clayton Hettlinger singled in Eastone.
Huntington High (15-14) scored twice in the second and Cabell Midland once. The Highlanders added a run in the third.
Huntington High loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, then brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but McCormill struck out batters to end each threat.
“If we had gotten through the first inning, we win this ball game,” HHS coach John Dennison said. “The two errors absolutely were destructive.”
Dennison was pleased with freshman starter Jamie Legg, who took the loss.
“He pitched way above his age,” Dennison said of Legg. “I told him not to go out and try to be Clayton Kershaw. Go be Jamie Legg. Have fun and play a kids’ game and let’s see what happens. He did exactly that, and I am more proud of him than anything.”
The Knights have to beat Spring Valley twice to advance to the Region IV tournament. Brumfield said he’s not thinking that way.
“We have to play tomorrow,” Brumfield said. “We have to do one game at a time. If we don’t win tomorrow, Saturday doesn’t matter. We have to play tomorrow.”
If Cabell Midland beats the Timberwolves Friday, the teams are scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley, with the victor advancing.
Eastone struck out four and walked two, giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate. Jaxon Hatfield led the Highlanders with a 2 for 2 performance. Jax O’Roark went 2 for 3.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 021 000 0 — 3 6 2
CABELL MIDLAND 410 000 x — 5 5 2
Legg, Jackson (6) and Henson; Eastone, McCormill (5) and Samuel.
