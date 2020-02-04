On Feb. 14, the Symmes Valley boys basketball team will wear throwback uniforms to honor the legendary Waterloo Wonders in a home game with Green.
The Vikings will wear uniforms such as those worn by the Wonders in 1934 and 1935.
Symmes Valley is a consolidation of Waterloo, Windsor and Mason-Aid high school in 1961.
The Wonders won five consecutive Ohio Class B (small-school) state championships and defeated several Class A (large-school) teams, as well as college teams. Waterloo is considered by historians one of the better teams in the history of high school basketball in Ohio.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family of Skip Winters, who died last week.
Winters coached football, baseball, basketball and wrestling at Guyan Valley, leading the Wildcats boys basketball squad to the state championship in 1979.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill visited Penn State on Saturday. His teammate, linebacker Tierden Berry, visited West Virginia State University. Midland standout Chase Berry picked up an offer from the University of Charleston. Knights offensive lineman Jackson Oxley was offered preferred walk-on spots by Furman University, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia university. Midland running back Hayden Hass was offered by Concord University. ... Knights kicker Cameron Grobe committed to Marshall University.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum received an offer from the University of Miami (Florida). His teammate, quarterback Nate Ellis, picked up an offer from West Virginia State University, Timberwolves running back Luke Christopher was offered by Kentucky Christian, and kicker Zane Porter received an offer from Glenville State University. … Logan boys basketball star David Early committed to Marshall. Early also broke Paul Williamson’s Logan boys career scoring record of 1,929 points set in 2011 and Shayna Gore’s girls record of 1,991 set in 2015. Early now has 2,003 points. … Huntington High quarterback Tajhan Blackwell committed to Concord University. His teammates, Jaylin Sumerlin, Keshawn Williams, Malik Johnson, Mekhi White and Chance Jackson, committed to Kentucky Christian University. …
Rock Hill’s T.J. McGinnis committed to throw the shot put and discus at Hillsdale College. … South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton was offered by Duke University. … Raceland wide receiver Ethan Cox committed to the University of the Cumberlands. His teammate, Gunner Lewis, committed to Thomas More University. … Ashland offensive lineman Dane Wardle committed to Glenville State.
Jackson linebacker Jayden Spires committed to Ohio University. His teammate, linebacker Treylan Davis, was offered by the University of Cincinnati. … Raceland softball player Cam Davidson visited Otterbein University. … Fairland swimmer Erin Rowe signed with Susquehanna University. … Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes attended the University of Akron’s junior day and received an offer from the Zips. … Fairland running back Michael Stitt committed to Ohio Northern University.
Wheelersburg volleyball player Alli McQuay committed to Shawnee State University, which signed Ironton cross country star Graci Davis and Portsmouth swimmer Bryce Wallace. ... Ashland running back Keontae Pittman picked up an offer from Miami (Ohio) University. … Weir state champion sprinter Sebastian Spencer was offered a track scholarship by Ohio State University. … Williamstown linebacker Eric Brown committed to Marshall. … Wheelersburg football standout Makya Matthews committed to the University of Findlay. …
West Carter volleyball player Emily Adkins signed with Kentucky Christian University. … Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee picked up an offer from Eastern Kentucky University. … Bluefield cornerback Isaiah Johnson tweeted he will transfer before the 2020 football season. Johnson owns 20 FBS scholarship offers. ... Winfield football star Kadin Jarrouj committed to the University of Charleston. ... Parkersburg South quarterback Brandon Penn committed to Glenville State. ... Fairland boys soccer standout Mason Fannin committed to Shawnee State University. ... Huntington High golfer tanner Dorsey announced he will attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, next year.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Spring Valley football star Graeson Malashevich was named West Virginia University’s academic rookie of the year. … Wheelersburg’s girls basketball team clinched the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship for the second consecutive season. … Former Fairland cross country runner Jessica Price, now at Shawnee State University, qualified for the nationals in the 5,000-meter, 3,000-meter and mile indoor runs. …
Ashland is the last undefeated boys high school basketball team in Kentucky and at 23-0 is off to the program’s best start since the 1927-28 team went 37-0. The Tomcats achieved a No. 1 ranking for the first time since 1972. … Basketball players Emily Hutchinson of Grace Christian, Matthew Fraulini of Portsmouth, Alezha Turner of Huntington High, Mark Oliver of Ohio Valley Christian and Kaylee Darnell of Wheelersburg all scored their 1,000th career points. … Former Fayetteville football coach David Moneypenny is the new head coach at Oak Hill (West Virginia). …
Grace Christian’s girls basketball team is No. 4 in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association rankings. … Portsmouth Notre Dame’s girls basketball team won its sixth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship on Thursday. … Boyd County boys basketball standout Blake Stewart scored his 2,000th career point on Thursday. … Riverside’s victory over Hurricane in boys basketball last week snapped an 18-game losing streak in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. …
Coal Grove’s girls basketball team clinched at least a share of its second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference title. ... New Boston’s boys basketball team clinched its first outright Southern Ohio Conference championship since 1971. … Two former Huntington High wrestlers now in college are ranked in the top 10 in NCAA Division II in their respective classes. Logan Grass, wrestling at Mercyhurst, is fifth in the 165-pound class. Zane Lanham at West Liberty is ninth in the 182-pound division. …
Alex Vargo broke Wheeling Park’s boys single-game scoring record Thursday with 53 points vs. Parkersburg South. The previous record of 52 points was set in 1998 by current Wheeling Park coach Michael Jebbia. ... Former Chapmanville baseball coach Ted Ellis, 79, died Tuesday.