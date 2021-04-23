The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210424-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Buy Now

Symmes Valley's Luke Niece records the final out at second base in a high school baseball game with Portsmouth Notre Dame Thursday in Aid, Ohio, as his teammates celebrate behind him.

 KAYLA NIECE For The Herald-Dispatch

AID, Ohio -- Devin Renfroe pitched a one-hitter as Symmes Valley defeated Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-1 in a key Southern Ohio Conference high school baseball game.

Renfroe struck out four before leaving with one out in the sixth inning after Chris Best broke up the no-hitter with a single. Caden Brammer came on to coax a double play and earn a save. 

The Titans scored in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, but the Vikings (11-1 overall, 6-1 SOC) scored twice in the third to take a lead they never relinquished. Brayden Webb went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in. Levi Best and Brammer each went 2 for 4.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 100 000 0 -- 1 1 3

SYMMES VALLEY 002 210 x -- 5 10 1

Cassidy and Kramer; Renfro, Brammer (7) and Strow.

Hitting: (SV) Best 2-4, Brammer 2-4 2B, Webb 4-4 2B 4 RBI, Strow 2B.

HURRICANE 6, CABELL MIDLAND 3: Brogan Brown and Cam Carney each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Redskins (4-1) over the visiting Knights. Austin Holley drove in two runs for Cabell Midland.

PORTSMOUTH 17, CHESAPEAKE 4: Christian Keys went 2 for 5 with five RBI to lead the Trojans (7-6 overall, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to a win over the visiting Panthers.

Winning pitcher Vinnie Lonardo drove in four. Daewin Spence went 4 for 5, Zach Ward 2 for 3 with two RBI and Drew Roe 3 for 5. Michael Duncan drove in two.

ROWAN COUNTY 10, ASHLAND 0: University of Kentucky signee Mason Moore threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 as the Vikings (10-2) beat the Tomcats (3-7) in Morehead, Kentucky. Moore, who drove in two runs, walked two and hit one batter.

WHEELERSBURG 3, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Elias Robson struck out seven in shutting out the host Indians. Wheelersburg (12-1 overall, 8-1 SOC) pulled into a first-place tie with Minford in the league standings. Lucasville Valley fell to 8-6 overall, 6-4 in the SOC. Eric Green had two hits for the Pirates. 

HERBERT HOOVER 15, WINFIELD 11: The Huskies (5-1) came back from an 8-1 deficit to beat the Generals. Herbert Hoover scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Tucker Purdy had three hits and five RBI for the Huskies. Nick Grayam hit two two-run home runs. Brycen Brown and Brett Bumgarner each had two hits for Winfield.

Softball

PORTSMOUTH 12, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Trojans kept pace with Ironton atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a road victory over the Panthers.

Faith Phillips allowed four hits and walked none as Portsmouth improved to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in the OVC. Emily Cheatham and Madison Perry combined to drive in seven runs. Olivia Ramey had two RBI. Olivia Dickerson was 2 for 4.

ST. ALBANS 8, HURRICANE 0: Kendall Stoffel pitched a shutout and went 3 for 3 as the Red Dragons (5-0) beat the visiting Redskins. Graycie Payne smacked two hits and had three RBI. Alivia Nunley, Taylor Glancy and Jaden Conrad had two hits apiece.

Girls basketball

RAVENSWOOD 14, BUFFALO 11: The Red Devils (7-7) clinched a state tournament berth with a low-scoring victory in a Class AA, Region IV co-final. Annie Hunt and Emily Wratchford led Ravenswood with four points each.

REPORT SCORES: To report results of sporting events, e-mail hdsports@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you