AID, Ohio -- Devin Renfroe pitched a one-hitter as Symmes Valley defeated Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-1 in a key Southern Ohio Conference high school baseball game.
Renfroe struck out four before leaving with one out in the sixth inning after Chris Best broke up the no-hitter with a single. Caden Brammer came on to coax a double play and earn a save.
The Titans scored in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, but the Vikings (11-1 overall, 6-1 SOC) scored twice in the third to take a lead they never relinquished. Brayden Webb went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in. Levi Best and Brammer each went 2 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 100 000 0 -- 1 1 3
SYMMES VALLEY 002 210 x -- 5 10 1
Cassidy and Kramer; Renfro, Brammer (7) and Strow.
Hitting: (SV) Best 2-4, Brammer 2-4 2B, Webb 4-4 2B 4 RBI, Strow 2B.
HURRICANE 6, CABELL MIDLAND 3: Brogan Brown and Cam Carney each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Redskins (4-1) over the visiting Knights. Austin Holley drove in two runs for Cabell Midland.
PORTSMOUTH 17, CHESAPEAKE 4: Christian Keys went 2 for 5 with five RBI to lead the Trojans (7-6 overall, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to a win over the visiting Panthers.
Winning pitcher Vinnie Lonardo drove in four. Daewin Spence went 4 for 5, Zach Ward 2 for 3 with two RBI and Drew Roe 3 for 5. Michael Duncan drove in two.
ROWAN COUNTY 10, ASHLAND 0: University of Kentucky signee Mason Moore threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 as the Vikings (10-2) beat the Tomcats (3-7) in Morehead, Kentucky. Moore, who drove in two runs, walked two and hit one batter.
WHEELERSBURG 3, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Elias Robson struck out seven in shutting out the host Indians. Wheelersburg (12-1 overall, 8-1 SOC) pulled into a first-place tie with Minford in the league standings. Lucasville Valley fell to 8-6 overall, 6-4 in the SOC. Eric Green had two hits for the Pirates.
HERBERT HOOVER 15, WINFIELD 11: The Huskies (5-1) came back from an 8-1 deficit to beat the Generals. Herbert Hoover scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Tucker Purdy had three hits and five RBI for the Huskies. Nick Grayam hit two two-run home runs. Brycen Brown and Brett Bumgarner each had two hits for Winfield.
Softball
PORTSMOUTH 12, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Trojans kept pace with Ironton atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a road victory over the Panthers.
Faith Phillips allowed four hits and walked none as Portsmouth improved to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in the OVC. Emily Cheatham and Madison Perry combined to drive in seven runs. Olivia Ramey had two RBI. Olivia Dickerson was 2 for 4.
ST. ALBANS 8, HURRICANE 0: Kendall Stoffel pitched a shutout and went 3 for 3 as the Red Dragons (5-0) beat the visiting Redskins. Graycie Payne smacked two hits and had three RBI. Alivia Nunley, Taylor Glancy and Jaden Conrad had two hits apiece.
Girls basketball
RAVENSWOOD 14, BUFFALO 11: The Red Devils (7-7) clinched a state tournament berth with a low-scoring victory in a Class AA, Region IV co-final. Annie Hunt and Emily Wratchford led Ravenswood with four points each.
