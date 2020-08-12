At the end of a wild day for college football, the Big 12 Conference elected not to punt.
That might be enough to keep college football moving forward in the fall.
On Tuesday evening, the Big 12 presidents met to discuss the league’s fall future.
Just after 8 p.m., SoonerScoop.com first reported that Big 12 presidents allowed the conference to move forward with its modified slate for 2020 with the athletic directors meeting later in the evening to finalize a revised Big 12 schedule.
The decision not only resonated within the area of league members, such as West Virginia University, but also with all of college football.
The Big 12’s decision was likely the proverbial “game on the line” scenario for a fall 2020 football season in FBS.
Earlier in the day, the Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference each elected to postpone their fall 2020 seasons amid COVID-19 concerns, while the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference sent out messages stating their commitment to proceed with caution toward a fall season.
That left the Big 12 as the last Power 5 conference to decide on a fall slate, which had the eyes of college football on the decision.
With the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all now preparing to play in the fall, it appears there will also be a trickle-down effect with the Group of Five conferences as well.
The American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA all have been in wait-and-see mode over the last few days since speculation began that conferences could cancel during this week.
On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced its intent to move football to spring and, on Monday, the Mountain West Conference did the same.
With the Big 12’s announcement, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger said it is likely the remaining Group of Five conferences will follow the lead of the Power 5 conferences and stay the course.
“AAC, Sun Belt and C-USA continue toward a 2020 fall football season, sources in those leagues tell @SINow,” Dellenger tweeted.
Conference USA’s presidents are expected to meet on Wednesday to decide further plans.