In winning its fifth straight Big 12 Conference game at No. 7 Texas Tech on Tuesday, in a game in which the team’s two leading scorers -- Miles “Deuce” McBride and Derek Culver -- were out significant stretches with foul trouble and the third leading scorer, Taz Sherman, missed the game with injury, No. 14 West Virginia played like a team brimming with resilience.
And like a team with plenty of motivation.
As we found out in postgame Zoom press conferences, the latter is certainly true, and the Mountaineers haven’t had to search too far for added incentive.
Some of it dates back to the departure of preseason All-Big 12 Conference center Oscar Tshiebwe, who left the program. Tshiebwe made his announcement on New Year’s Day and since has made his way to the University of Kentucky, where he will be eligible to play next season.
The story certainly drew a significant amount of coverage, and understandably so. Some left the Mountaineers for dead and all at the very least wondered how WVU could survive without its only McDonald’s All-American.
But since then, West Virginia has begun to hit its stride, especially on offense, flashing a four-out, one-in (four guards and center Culver) look that has seemed to revitalize the team. Particularly the guards.
Aside from the benefits on offense, WVU coach Bob Huggins said his team has heard the noise and seen the coverage when it comes to the Tshiebwe saga. According to Huggins, it has been a mission among his players to prove that there has always been more than one great player in Morgantown.
“We’ve got a great bunch of guys who really care about each other and really support each other, and I think that’s really important,” Huggins said. “And I think they’re tired of hearing about all of the other stuff. This is our team. This is West Virginia’s team. I think they’re tired of … it’s seemingly every time you turn on the television, they want to talk about who’s not here rather than who’s here, and I think after a while that gets on their nerves. I think there’s a lot of things, I think, that’s been a motivation for them to show people that, ‘Hey, we’re pretty good.’”
The talk of late has also surrounded a six-game stretch against ranked conference opponents in which the Mountaineers find themselves. Two of those games, a home-and-away with No. 2 Baylor originally scheduled for next week, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Bears’ program.
Still, it wasn’t like West Virginia had a ton of juice heading into the stretch, losing at home to Florida and hanging on for dear life in a 76-72 win at cellar-dwelling Iowa State (2-12 overall, 0-9 Big 12). And yet now, the Mountaineers have pulled off a 91-79 win over then-No. 23 Kansas and Tuesday’s 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders, and things look a whole lot different.
The Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3) have climbed into solo possession of second place in the league standings and have a home date with No. 12 Oklahoma straight ahead on Saturday. A victory there would help further improve that situation as the Sooners are third in the conference, just a half-game back of WVU.
And while the stretch seemed daunting - and certainly is, even without the two Baylor games - Huggins said his players never looked at it with trepidation. Where many saw the opportunity for disaster, the Mountaineers just saw opportunity.
“We have talked extensively about the fact that we had (six) consecutive games with ranked teams; I think that’s slipped to four now with the Baylor situation,” Huggins said. “But they were excited about it. I didn’t see anybody putting their head down, they were really excited about it. You think about the combinations we had out there and they just fought their way through it.”
It’s also a team that has been unified by the adversity through which it has traversed. Not just the Tshiebwe situation. Not just foul trouble and injuries to its top scorers. Not just a season-ending injury to freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell. Not just the game-in, game-out grind of the Big 12, arguably the top conference in the country.
Huggins continues to point to the travel situation for his squad, one that, in terms of miles traveled, few if any teams can match. It’s undoubtedly difficult, but also seems to be a source of defiant unity.
“We’re just going to keep on keeping on,” Huggins said. “First thing is, we’re going to get home about 6 o’clock in the morning - if any of you want to stay up and come meet the bus, that’d be terrific; we’ll be pulling in about 6 a.m. Actually, you guys will be waking up then, we’ll just be getting home.
“It’s rough, man. It’s rougher than what you guys can imagine.”