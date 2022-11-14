Fans cheer as Marshall takes on Appalachian State in the annual “75 game” — the game played near the anniversary of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 Thundering Herd coaches, teammates, staff, supporters and flight crew members — on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. For complete game coverage, see Sports. For information about the annual ceremony held in honor of the victims, see page 3A.
Fans cheer as Marshall takes on Appalachian State in the annual “75 game” — the game played near the anniversary of the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 Thundering Herd coaches, teammates, staff, supporters and flight crew members — on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. For complete game coverage, see Sports. For information about the annual ceremony held in honor of the victims, see page 3A.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff had nothing but good things to say about the Herd’s most recent opponent, Appalachian State.
While the Herd walked away with a 28-21 win over the Mountaineers, Huff left with an even greater respect for his opponent and, in particular, Mountaineers’ head coach Shawn Clark.
The two have been able to build a relationship over the past year, crossing paths at Sun Belt Conference events and outings for the league’s coaches.
Clark, a West Virginia native, knows the history of Marshall well and with the way the schedule fell this year, returned to his home state to coach against the Herd on the weekend where the team and university were honoring the 75 people who died in the 1970 plane crash.
To pay his respects, Clark and the Mountaineers chose to wear special stickers on their helmet featuring the Memorial Fountain and number 75, standing in unity with their rivals in spirit while battling it out in between the lines.
“To be from Charleston and know a lot about the program and the history and tradition they have, it was just a way of saying that we’re thinking about you guys and we’re in it with you,” Clark said on the weekly Sun Belt coaches teleconference. “That was a great football game on Saturday and I think our players appreciated being able to wear a sticker for Marshall, and Marshall’s players appreciated it also.”
The gesture was one Clark said he felt needed to be done and said he was glad they were able to make it happen. He notified Huff before the game that they were going to wear them during the contest.
“That’s the essence of college football. It’s regional rivalries that are bitter to the core but at the end we shake hands and understand that it’s about respect,” Huff said. “Hats off to coach Clark for doing that because he didn’t have to. I want the country to know that that’s a class act.”
Marshall and Appalachian State met just three times in non-conference games after the Herd left the Southern Conference, where they were league mates with the Mountaineers for two decades.
Last weekend was the first time they matched up as members of the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd has won four of the last five meetings since 1996, but trail the all-time series 15-10.
At the annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony, Huff said it was easier to address the crowd after winning the “75” game versus losing it, as the team did in his first season at the helm, and credited the community for coming out and supporting the team.
Earlier that day, Huff accompanied University President Brad D. Smith and Director of Athletics Christian Spears to the site of the 1970 crash, on a hillside about a half-mile short of Huntington Tri-State Airport in Ceredo. All three spoke at Monday’s ceremony and a handful of football players and staff participated by laying roses on the fountain as the names of the 75 were read aloud.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
