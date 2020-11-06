ONA — The key training practices that have led to Cabell Midland’s volleyball success include movie nights, homework help and team meals.
What the Knights (32-15) have done off the court has been critical in what they’ve accomplished on it heading into Saturday’s Class AAA, Region IV tournament at the Castle.
At 10 a.m., Cabell Midland plays Hurricane in one semifinal, followed at 11:30 by Parkersburg vs. Huntington High. The winners meet at 1 p.m. for the championship.
“We work as a family,” said Shelbi Hickman, a senior outside hitter. “We get along well. We don’t argue on the court, we put in the work and we have an amazing coach. I love it. I’m playing with my friends and they’re like family. Our confidence has risen so much. Our bench is as important as our starters. We’ve built a culture of respect and we build off that.”
Coach Rebecca Cremeans pushes hard on the practice court, but realized long ago the importance of the mental aspects of being a team rather than just a collection of talented players. She has instilled an approach where players treat one another not just as teammates but as sisters.
“They respect one another,” Cremeans said of her players. “They trust each other. The leaders on this team aren’t set in stone. It might be the seniors in one match or at one point in a match, then the juniors, or the juniors and sophomores.”
Such trust means players accept their roles and don’t try to do too much. This stay-in-your-lane approach took time to instill, but has paid off with players becoming better in their areas and allowing others to improve in theirs.
“We expect to work together and the wins will come,” said Tiona Carroll, a sophomore defensive specialist. “And we work really well together. We push ourselves and each other.”
Senior setter Taylor Harris agreed that the mindset of being more than teammates has made the Knights more successful.
“I’ve grown as a woman and as a volleyball player,” Harris said. “In this sport, you can’t be independent. It’s a team sport and we have a common goal. We communicate on and off the court, help each other and push each other.”
The Knights will need teamwork against Hurricane. Cabell Midland won two of the three regular-season matches with the Redskins, taking 2-0 and 3-2 victories before falling 2-1 on Oct. 17.
Just four players remain from Cabell Midland’s 2018 state runner-up. Last season, Cremeans first since coming from Chesapeake, the Knights went 4-19-4. Despite that record, Cabell Midland’s players were optimistic.
“We have high expectations,” said middle hitter Madison Frye. “We’ve worked hard from the end of last year to now. We have heart and we want to win.”
That off-season hard work has paid off, whether on the court or in relationship building. The Knights have become closer, making each victory sweeter and each loss tougher. The players said the lessons learned are invaluable and will carry throughout their lives.
“We have an amazing coach who helps us in and out of season, not just with the physical but the mental,” Ciara Lewis, a senior outside hitter said. “We win with humility and lose with class. She has taught us to be strong females.”
Senior Makayla Kelley said she sees a difference in herself and in her teammates.
“We have learned to be better volleyball players, but also better people,” Kelley said. “I know I’ve grown as a person. We come together at the end of each day and support one another. We’re always talking. We make up for each others’ weaknesses and we build up each others’ strengths.”
The Knights’ inclusive attitude is just that. Defensive specialist Kathryn Harris said she feels a kinship with her teammates that extends beyond the court.
“I might not have been on varsity that long, but everyone treats me like I have always been here,” Harris said. “Everyone helps me and pushes me to be the best and I appreciate them for that.”