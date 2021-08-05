CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds didn’t deal for an ace starting pitcher at last week’s trade deadline, but might have found one anyway.
Luis Castillo’s resurgence has the team feeling better about erasing a 7 1/2-game deficit and catching the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division. The Reds are second in the division and third in the wild card standings, four games behind the San Diego Padres.
Castillo allowed one earned run and six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings of a 6-5 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday. He surrendered a home run to Jorge Polanco in the first inning and cruised afterward until the top of the sixth inning when Polanco led off with a single and Luis Arraez walked. Pitching coach Derek Johnson visited the mound and Castillo responded by coaxing Miguel Sano to hit into a double play..
Since opening the season 1-8 with a 7.22 ERA through May 29, Castillo is 5-2 with a 1.91 ERA in his last 12 starts. The rough start jolted the Reds after Castillo had proven himself as one of the better pitchers in baseball the last four seasons.
“I am going out there trying to support my team the best that I can with my pitching and what I do out there,” Castillo said through interpreter Jorge Merlos.
Reliever Michael Lorenzen who earned a save Wednesday, also boosts the Reds chances after returning from the injured list. Lorenzen said he was confident Castillo would bounce back from the poor beginning of the season.
“Usually you see a pitcher struggle and you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t know. I don’t know if he’s got it,’ “ Castillo said. “ ‘They figured him out.’ Castillo is always a guy like, ‘No, he’ll turn it on. There is zero doubt in our mind that he’ll figure it out. Something is a little off, and it’s going to take him one start to just find it, and he’s going to be Castillo.”
Castillo appears to have figured it out, all right, returning to the form that made his a true No. 1 starter.
“There are very few people you can say that about, and he’s definitely one of them,” Lorenzen said of Castillo bouncing back. “It’s him being him, and he’s one of my all-time favorite teammates just the way he goes about his business each and every day.”
Castillo said he was pleased Lorenzen and the rest of the team have confidence in him.
“I’m happy that my teammates think of me like that and they’re really happy that everything is going well out there when I go out there,” Castillo said.
