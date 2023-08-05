Rafa Simoes, assistant men's soccer coach, left, speaks to Matt Egan, of Huntington, as Marshall University conducts Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Remington Lee, 5, of Huntington, right, goes out to make a catch alongside Marshall cheerleader Halle Keene as Marshall University conducts Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Brothers Brady Adkins, 9, left, and Beau Adkins, 2, of Barboursville, get their posters signed by members of the Marshall University football team during Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Rafa Simoes, assistant men's soccer coach, left, speaks to Matt Egan, of Huntington, as Marshall University conducts Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Remington Lee, 5, of Huntington, right, goes out to make a catch alongside Marshall cheerleader Halle Keene as Marshall University conducts Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Brothers Brady Adkins, 9, left, and Beau Adkins, 2, of Barboursville, get their posters signed by members of the Marshall University football team during Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's soccer assistant coach Rafa Simoes was impressed by how many youngsters were hitting the upper-corner targets on the regulation-sized goal carted into Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening.
That was one way for Thundering Herd fans to engage in Fans First Day, which was held at the stadium after the football team wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.