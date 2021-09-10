PEDRO, Ohio -- Bri Reynolds's hat trick paced Rock Hill to a 6-0 victory over Gallia Academy Thursday night in girls high school soccer.
Reynolds scored the first two goals off assists by Josi Saleh. Emmi Stevens scored on a penalty kick and Taylor Clark off a pass from Hadyn Bailey. Saleh scored unassisted before Reynolds found the net again off an assist by Stevens. Gigi Pancake and Abigail Payne each made two saves for the Redwomen.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 2, CAPITAL 0: Quincy Orwig scored in the seventh minute and Sophie Weiler in the 43rd as the Highlanders (2-5-1) defeated the Cougars (0-2-1) in Charleston.
HURRICANE 17, RIVERSIDE 0: Lauren Dye scored four goals and assisted on two as the Redskins walloped the visiting Warriors. Mady Jo Lunsford scored three goals. Avery Hale, Maggie Oduor and Kylie Hodges scored two apiece. Hale chipped in three assists and Dye and Kayleigh Triplett two each.
WINFIELD 1, POINT PLEASANT 0: The host Generals scored in the 73rd minute to top the Big Blacks.
RUSSELL 2, EAST CARTER 2: Emersyn Elliott and Darian Wallace scored to bring the Raiders a tie vs. the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 1, SPRING VALLEY 0: Nick Cichon-Ledderhose scored off a free kick in the 60th minute to lift the Big Blacks (6-0 over the host Timberwolves.
SOUTH POINT 2, FAIRLAND 1: Tanner Runyon scored in the third minute and Levi Lawson in the 45th to lift the Pointers (4-2 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to a triumph over the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Sam Miller scored for Fairland. Xander Dornon made eight saves for South Point.
IRONTON ST. JOE 3, NEW BOSTON 2: Elijah Rowe scored two goals and Zachary Johnson one as the Flyers edged the host Tigers. Eli Ford made 10 saves for Ironton St. Joe (2-1). Colt Maynard and Josiah Smith scored for New Boston.
BOYD COUNTY 3, EAST CARTER 1: Rylan Keelin scored two goals and issued an assist as the Lions beat the Raiders in Grayson, Kentucky. James Terrill also scored for Boyd County (8-2). Austin Fruth scored for East Carter (2-3).
RUSSELL 8, WEST CARTER 0: Nathan Totten and Ethan Guza scored three goals each as the Red Devils (6-2) beat the Comets (0-5) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Ben Totten and Nathan Sabotchick also scored. Marcus Bellomy earned the shutout.
Golf
HUNTINGTON HIGH 163, SPRING VALLEY 190: Levi Strieter shot 38 and Austin O'Malley 39 to help the Highlanders beat the Timberwolves. Adam Hanlon fired a 41, Josh Nichols a 45, Cameron Mays a 48 and Jax O'Roark a 54 for HHS. Jacob Hensley paced Spring Valley with a 43. Evan Adkins shot 47, Jonathan Walker 49, Grant Shumaker 51, Michael Piario 56 and Luke Dixon 57.
WAHAMA WINS QUAD: Brycen Bumgarner shot 41 to help the White Falcons to a 165 team score and defeat Eastern-Meigs (173), Point Pleasant (188) and Southern (197) at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia. Tanner Lisle of Southern shot even-par 35 to win medalist honors.
Football
LAWRENCE COUNTY 39, RUSSELL 28: The Bulldogs (3-0) ran for 331 yards to defeat the Red Devils (2-2) in Louisa, Kentucky. Alex Strickland ran 10 times for 144 yards and passed for 106 for Lawrence County. Dylan Ferguson ran 111 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts. For Russell, Bradley Rose completed 14 of 28 passes for 171 yards and two TDs. Andre Richardson-Crews gain 112 yards on 20 carries.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH 3, IRONTON 0: Sydney Tackett made 11 kills and Madison Perry and Kennedy Bowling 10 each as the Trojans beat the Fighting Tigers 27-25, 27-25, 25-21.
CHESAPEAKE 3, COAL GROVE 0: Emily Duncan totaled double-figure kills to lead the Panthers to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 win over the Hornets.
RUSSELL 3, EAST CARTER 1: Sadie Hill had 17 assists and 11 kills as the Red Devils defeated the Raiders 25-10, 26-28, 25-15, 25-14, in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Jenna Finch made 16 digs and Torie Hester 15. Christin Corie had 11 kills.
FAIRVIEW 3, RACELAND 0: The Eagles (12-2) swept the host Rams 25-10, 25-17, 25-21.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, WEST CARTER 1: Caroline Adkins had 12 digs and 10 kills to help the Musketeers beat the Comets 25-20, 25-19, 12-25, 26-24, in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Kortney Stephens had 10 digs.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Friday night football games canceled included Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, Fairland at Tolsia, Green at Manchester, Lewis County (Kentucky) at Sciotoville East, Symmes Valley at Tug Valley, Ashland at Wheelersburg, and Vinton County at Meigs. Wheelersburg picked up a home game with Pikeville.
REPORT RESULTS: To report results of high school sporting events, e-mail hdsports@hdmediallc.com.