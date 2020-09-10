Essential reporting in volatile times.

Tim Gearhart

Rock Hill's Bri Reynolds (13) dribbles by a Piketon defender during a girls high school soccer gamer in Pedro, Ohio. Reynolds scored four goals to lead the Redwomen to an 8-3 victory over the Red Streaks.

 Tim Gearhart/For The Herald-Dispatch

PEDRO, Ohio — Briana Reynolds scored the first of her four goals less than one minute into the game to lead host Rock Hill (4-0) to an 8-3 victory over Piketon.

Kennedy Waldrop’s goal gave the Redwomen a 2-0 lead. The Red Streaks pulled within 2-1, but Reynolds scored three consecutive goals as Rock Hill pulled away. Waldrop, Emi Stevens and Allison Rodgers also scored for the Redwomen.

Volleyball

WHEELERSBURG 3, JACKSON 0: Emily Boggs made 10 kills and 13 digs to pace the Pirates to a sweep of the Ironwomen, 25-8, 25-14, 25-17.

Kylee Barney made 12 kills and Kaylee Darnell and Ryleigh Meeker 10 apiece for Wheelersburg. Lauren Jolly issued 37 assists and Kiar Kennard contributed 15 digs.

MEIGS 3, SOUTHERN 1: Andrea Mahr scored 18 points and Mallory Adams 10 to lead the Marauders by the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Meigs won 25-20, 25-19, 27-29, 25-18.

GREEN 3, NEW BOSTON 2: The Bobcats outlasted the Tigers 32-30 in a marathon first game on their way to a Southern Ohio Conference triumph.

New Boston took set two 25-23 and set three 25-12 before Green rallied to win the next two games, 25-21, 15-13.

Tennis

WHEELERSBURG, 5, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Pirates improved to 9-0 with a sweep of the visiting Trojans.

Maria Nolan defeated Kamryn Holbrook 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Serena Kataria bested Skylar Boehm 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Emily Janney won 6-0, 6-0 over Piper Cunningham. In first doubles, Maddie Gill and Maegan Jolly defeated Brea Dorsey and Megan Conley, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Haley Mounts and Nicole Lanning led Sharon Torres and Dallan Torres 6-0, 4-1 when the Portsmouth duo withdrew.

