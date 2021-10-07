PEDRO, Ohio -- Bri Reynolds scored two goals, including the 75th of her career, as Rock Hill (10-0-2) beat Wheelersburg 3-1 in a battle of Southeastern Ohio girls high school soccer powers.
The Pirates led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a goal by Jocelynn Tilley in the 26th minute. Reynolds tied it off an assist by Emmi Stevens in the 50th minute. Stevens assisted Reynolds again eight minutes later with the game winner, then scored an insurance goal off a pass from Josi Saleh in the 67th minute.
Abby Payne made eight saves for Rock Hill. Mia Vastine saved eight shots for Wheelersburg (11-2).
IRONTON ST. JOE SPLITS: The Flyers beat Chesapeake 9-0 Monday and lost to Minford 2-1 Tuesday.
Against Chesapeake, Bella Whaley and Addie Philabaum scored two goals each. Chloe Sheridan and Emily Litton each issued two assists. Laiken Unger, Lydia Sheridan, Laney Dressel and Litton also scored. The Flyers also scored on an own goal.
Minford took a 2-0 lead on goals by Haley Knore. Unger scored late to set the score.
Boys soccer
ROCK HILL 4, FAIRLAND 3: Sam Simpson scored three goals, including the game winner with 3:20 left, to lift the Redmen to a victory over the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Tyler Brammer assisted on the final goal and also scored once.
FLYERS WIN TWO: Ironton St. Joe (9-4) defeated Chesapeake 4-2 on Monday and New Boston 3-1 on Tuesday.
Zachary Johnson scored two goals and Brady Medinger and Elijah Rowe one each against the Panthers. Lucas Shepherd scored twice for Chesapeake.
Elijah Rowe, Landon Rowe and Johnson scored against the Tigers, who picked up a goal from Luke Henson.
EAST CARTER 5, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Ashton Tiller scored three goals to lead the Raiders to a triumph over the Musketeers in the 62nd District championship game. Christian Winter scored one goal and assisted on another. Blaine Brammel also scored. Breck Sargent made two saves. Nate Crum scored off an assist from Trey Clinger for Greenup County. Drew Schulz made 22 saves.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: Olivia Dickerson made 15 kills and Madison Perry 10 as the Trojans defeated the host Panthers 25-21, 25-21, 28-26. Kayla Jackson was 15 for 15 on serves, issued nine assists and made eight digs for Chesapeake.
RIVER VALLEY 3, MEIGS 0: Leah Roberts scored 10 points, Hannah Allison made 15 digs and Brooklin Clonch handed out 11 assists as the Raiders (4-12) topped the Marauders (7-9) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Mallory Hawley had 18 assists, 12 digs and 11 kills for Meigs.
POINT PLEASANT WINS TRI: The host Big Blacks (12-8) defeated Chapmanville (1-7) 25-19, 25-17, and Wahama (0-4) 21-25, 25-9, 25-19.
Boys golf
OHIO DIVISION II: Gallia Academy won the Southeast District championship at the Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio. Hunter Cook shot 79, Leith Hamid 80, William Hendrickson 82, Gavin Long 83 and Cody Bowman 87 for the Blue Devils, whose team score of 324 topped runner-up Fairland's 337.
Kameron Maple of Oak Hill was the medalist with a 74. Fairland's Landon Roberts was second with a 75 and the Dragons' Jeremiah Fizer third with a 77. Wheelersburg's Owen Mault was fifth, shooting 78, and the Pirates' Eli Hall tied for 20th with an 87.
Girls golf
OHIO DIVISION II: Sheridan won the Southeast District championship with a 353 at the Pickaway Country Club. Gallia Academy finished third at 385. Crooksville's Riley McKenzie was the medalist with an even-par, 72.
KENTUCKY STATE TOURNAMENT: Greenup County finished 12th with an 846, led by Cambria Burke, who finished 63rd. Boyd County's Morgan Kennedy placed 88th. Marshall County won the team title at the Bowling Green Country Club. Bullitt East's Macie Brown shot 69 to earn medalist honors.