PEDRO, Ohio -- Bri Reynolds scored five goals and Hazley Matthews four to lead Rock Hill to a 14-0 rout of New Lexington in a high school girls Division III soccer sectional soccer championship Wednesday night.
The section title was the first in program history.
Reynolds' fifth goal, her 43rd of the season, broke the school record of 42 set by Victor Aguilera. Emmi Stevens scored three goals and Cigi Pancake and Josi Saleh one each.
MINFORD 1, FAIRLAND 0: Lexi Conkle scored on a free kick with 6:39 left in the game to lift the Falcons (12-4-1) over the Dragons in a Division III sectional championship game.
WHEELERSBURG 5, ZANE TRACE 0: The Pirates shut out the Pioneers in a sectional championship contest. Wheelersburg plays in the district semifinals at home on Monday.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 16, CIRCLEVILLE 0: Nine different Blue Devils scored in a rout of the Tigers in a Division II sectional semifinal in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (17-1-1) scored the winning goal two minutes in when Carson Wamsley headed the ball into the net. Brody Wilt scored five goals. Maddux Camden and Keagan Daniels each scored two. Brayden Burris, Seth Nelson, Cade Mock, Ayden Roettker and Connor Bolin also scored. The Blue Devils entertain Miami Trace at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the sectional championship.
POCA 3, WINFIELD 0: Joe Starcher earned a shutout as the Dots (12-6-4) defeated the host Generals in a Class AA sectional semifinal. Jacob Farley scored two goals and Jonny Garlow one.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 1: Taylor Bartrum made 19 kills and Morgan Lewis 16 to lead the Lions (30-1) to a 25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 25-11 victory over the Kittens (20-11) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Bethany Ledford paced Ashland with 10 kills.
CIRCLEVILLE 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The Tigers (14-9) rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the fifth set to defeat the host Blue Angels 11-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12. The contest featured 30 ties and 21 lead changes.
Natalie Keaton led Circleville with 12 points. Jordan Rhymer and Gabby McConnell each scored 10. Morgan Blakeman made 29 kills. Bailey Barnette and Bella Barnette led Gallia Academy (19-5) with 15 points each. Jenna Harrison scored 11. Chanee Cremeens made 22 kills.
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, WHEELERSBURG 0: The Jeeps (20-1) clinched the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the homestanding Pirates. The win was South Webster's 17th in a row. Faith Maloney led the Jeeps with 18 kills and Bri Claxon added 14. Grace Claxon made 14 digs, including the 1,000th of her career. Bella Claxon recorded 38 assists, including her 1,000th. Ryleigh Meeker led Wheelersburg (18-3) with 12 kills.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.