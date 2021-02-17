HUNTINGTON - Marshall's women's basketball team is preparing for Conference USA's best as Rice makes its way to Huntington to face the Herd.
For all involved, the matchup brings back memories that will last a lifetime.
The last time the teams were to meet came on March 12, 2020, in the Conference USA Women's Basketball quarterfinals at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Both teams had gone through warmups and each was making their way to the court when an announcement was made over the intercom at the Ford Center.
"Can we have your attention please," the voice said. "The Conference USA tournament has been cancelled. Please make your way toward the exits."
Just six minutes prior to tip-off against what was thought of as a top-25 team in Rice, the game was called off and the season was over.
It was a crazy way to end the season and one that Marshall head coach Tony Kemper and his team will never forget.
"Last year, in the conference tournament, the way we pulled out the Southern Miss game to have another opportunity to play better against Rice - honestly, we just didn't compete in the regular season meeting - we really wanted that," Kemper said. "It was disappointing to not get that chance."
When the announcement was made, there was so much uncertainty concerning the 2019-20 season and what would come of the future for all involved.
At the time, no one could have ever envisioned that the announcement would also impact the following season, but that's been the case in 2020-21, as well.
More than 11 months since that cancellation came six minutes before tip-off, both teams are still dealing with COVID-19 and its effects.
Each team has lost several contests in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic's toll on the nation.
Rice has seen two non-conference games canceled and six consecutive Conference USA contests postponed.
Last week's pair of wins over Western Kentucky marked the first time in four weeks that the Owls had even played in a game.
This weekend serves as the first road trip for the Owls in more than a month - the last being a trip to Old Dominion prior to the four-week shutdown.
As has been the case in recent years, the Owls are the team to beat in Conference USA, coming in at 12-1 overall and 8-0 in Conference USA on the season, which excites Kemper and his team.
"I think our girls are excited," Kemper said. "They are motivated to get another chance to take on a team as good as Rice."
The Owls are led by Conference USA Player of the Year Nancy Mulkey, who leads the team at 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while also having 44 blocks in 13 games.
Marshall is looking to give the Owls their first blemish of the C-USA season, but will have to perform well to do so.
In spite of its issues in getting on the court consistently, Rice has performed well, especially offensively where they have connected on 49 percent of its field goal attempts.
The Owls have also performed well in close games. Four of Rice's eight conference wins have come by 10 points or less, including both games last weekend against Western Kentucky.
As of now, games for the Friday-Saturday series are on as scheduled with Friday's game being a 6 p.m. contest and Saturday's game being a 3 p.m. contest.
A winter storm, which knocked out power and water in much of Texas, has forced several series to move this weekend, but it is not known if it will impact the series in Huntington.
Getting out of the Houston area - which has been left without power and water this week - may serve as a difficult task for Rice.
A definitive announcement about the weekend's games is expected on Thursday.