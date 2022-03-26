Marshall's Christian Lucio (4), right, approaches Luke Edwards (2) at home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning as Marshall takes on Rice University during a baseball game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Like much of everything subjected to the wind at the YMCA Kennedy Center Saturday, Marshall’s 5-1 lead over Rice was blown away.
The Owls (8-16 overall, 3-2 Conference USA) trailed 5-1 after two innings, but chipped away amid the snow squalls and brisk winds to beat the Thundering Herd 6-5.
Rice took a 1-0 lead when Patrick Copen walked in a run in the first inning only to see Marshall respond with four runs off 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman right-hander Parker Smith. Christian Lucio’s second home run to right field in as many games knocked in Luke Edwards, who led off by reaching on an error, to give the Herd a 2-1 lead two batters into the bottom of the inning. Later in the inning, Cole Williams reached on an error that scored Ryan Leitch. Williams crossed the plate on a single up the middle by Daniel Carinci for a 4-1 lead.
The Herd (11-11, 1-4) tacked on another run in the second when Williams singled down the left-field line to plate Williams and make it 5-1.
The Owls rallied for three runs, two on fielders’ choices, in the fourth. Pierce Gallo scored when Drew Woodcox grounded to shortstop. Guy Garibay followed with a ground out to score Johnny Hoyle. Austin Bulman later doubled to knock in Justin Long and make it 5-4.
Cole Agemy threw three scoreless innings of relief as Marshall maintained the lead, but Long scored the tying run on a combination Garubay single/Herd fielding error in the eighth. Rice won it an inning later on Nathan Becker’s double to score Aaron Smigelski.
Becker went 3 for 4 and Garibay 2 for 4. Roel Garcia (1-0), the Owl’s fifth pitcher of the game, struck out three, walked two and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings to earn the win. Matthew Linskey pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his first save.
Senior right-hander Louis Davenport (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits, with three walks and two strikeouts on two innings.
The teams are scheduled to play again at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Kennedy Center.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
