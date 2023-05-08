Rice quarterback TJ McMahon, left, passes the ball under pressure from Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Marcus Wiser (99) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
Rice quarterback TJ McMahon, left, passes the ball under pressure from Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Marcus Wiser (99) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
HUNTINGTON — For the second consecutive season, the Marshall football team appears to be adding an experienced quarterback through the transfer portal.
Last year it was Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi coming to a team full of freshman signal-callers and bringing five years of experience with him.
The Herd's newest quarterback addition, TJ McMahon, also previously played college football in Texas. McMahon announced his commitment on social media Sunday night.
He spent the last three seasons with Rice but began his career as a walk-on at Mississippi State in 2018, his lone year with the Bulldogs. Marshall coach Charles Huff was on the staff that season in Starkville as the running backs coach.
From there, McMahon went to Cerritos Community College for a year, where he set a school record for completion percentage and led the Falcons to a 7-4 record before transferring to Rice the following season.
He didn't appear during the 2020 season, but played in two games at quarterback for the Owls in 2021 and appeared in nine more as a holder on placekicks.
In 10 games under center last season, McMahon completed 160 of 266 passes for 2,102 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He rushed for three more scores.
He is the sixth quarterback on Marshall's roster, joining incumbent starter Cam Fancher and a youthful bunch behind him in Cole Pennington, Chase Harrison, Colin Parachek and Maddox McMillen.
Fancher appeared in every game last season, starting the final seven, and threw for 1,558 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Eight of those touchdowns came in the final four contests of the 2022 season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
