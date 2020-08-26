CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — When the coach of a player’s arch rival is a fan, that player must be outstanding.
Chesapeake High School quarterback Donald Richendollar is that, as Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham has noticed.
“He’s special,” Cunningham said of Richendollar, who will lead the Panthers against the Dragons at 7 p.m. Friday at Fairland’s Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. “He’s tough. A very impressive player.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior is adept at running and passing, providing defenses a challenge few players in the Tri-State can match. Richendollar runs hard, displaying the ability to run over defenders, but also is a speedster. In 2017, he broke his dad’s 21-year-old school record in the 400-meter run.
“That was satisfying,” the younger Richendollar said of breaking the record. “My dad was proud of me.”
Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said he is glad to have Richendollar back to lead a talented offense and bring experience to a young backfield.
“Donald has really come along,” Knipp said. “He gets guys going the right direction and does a really good job.”
Richendollar said he plans to become an electrician, appropriate for someone who is electric on the field. He said Chesapeake’s success, though, depends on much more than himself.
“We’ll be good,” Richendollar said. “We have seven seniors and the juniors and sophomores are stepping up. We’ve been working hard.”
Hard work is something Richendollar embraces. He said several coaches through the years have taught him that effort is key and that Knipp in particular has driven that point home.
“Coach Knipp has coached me to work hard and get better,” Richendollar said. “I’ve gotten better since last season. I’ve learned to prepare a lot better and I’ve gotten a lot closer to our lineman, and that’s a big thing.”