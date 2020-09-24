CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- When a team is on a roll, the last thing it needs is a steamroller that is Ironton.
Chesapeake (2-2 overall, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) gets just that, however, at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil David Field when it hosts the defending league champion Fighting Tigers (4-0, 4-0). Ironton comes in ranked second in Ohio in Division V and has outscored opponents 217-16.
The Panthers, though, come in with a renewed sense of confidence. After dropping their first two games 28-13 at Fairland and 14-10 at Rock Hill, Chesapeake has blown out South Point 42-0 and won a wild affair with Portsmouth 49-38.
Donald Richendollar turned in a huge performance, rushing for 179 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior is the only quarterback among the OVC's top 10 rushers, having gained 242 yards on 56 attempts, good for fifth in the league. He also threw for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Richendollar is one of just seven seniors on the Chesapeake roster. He said he is encouraged by his teammates' play.
"We have seniors who can carry the load," Richendollar said. "Our juniors and sophomores are stepping up."
Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said Richendollar is a playmaker who can turn nothing into something. The senior QB is excellent, but the Panthers will need a complete effort to challenge Ironton. Rock Hill at times moved the ball well last week against the Tigers, but still lost by 44.
"They've got a lot of guys back from a state runner-up team," Knipp said, adding that that tells the story of how good the Tigers are.
The Panthers' offensive line performed well the last two weeks. Center Alec Dement (5-11, 215) is a three-year starter who has brought along the unit well.
"Alec has a good command of our offensive line," Knipp said. "He makes calls and gets us in the right position." Right guard R.J. Ward (5-9, 250) is a strong player with three years of experience. Left guard Blake Thompson took over as a starter late in the 2019 season and has improved as a senior. Hunter Blackburn (6-2, 310) has the size at tackle to take on Ironton's physical defenders. Nick Burns (6-2, 280) has handled well the move from guard to tackle.