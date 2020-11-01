WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio — West Lafayette Ridgewood eliminated Wheelersburg from the Division V playoffs Friday night with a 13-10 victory.
The second-seeded Generals (9-0) will play at top-seeded Ironton (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 19 championship game. The winner advances to the state semifinals.
Wheelersburg (7-2) lost to Ridgewood in the region semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Quarterback Gabe Tingle led the Generals last season with 288 yards and four touchdowns on 15-for-22 passing. Tingle missed much of the first half Saturday, however, after suffering a shoulder injury, but returned to hand off to Deontae Brandon for a 1-yard touchdown run that gave Ridgewood a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Pirates countered with a 33-yard field goal by Braxton Sammons with 52 seconds left in the third quarter to pull within 7-3.
Tingle, alternating plays with second-team QB Javan Belt, made two key plays in the fourth quarter, however, to help the Generals to the triumph. Facing third-and-10 at midfield, Tingle threw to wide-open Kurtis Varian at the Wheelersburg 25 and the wide out took the ball to the 15 before being tackled. Two plays later, Tingle threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon with 8 minutes to play, capping a 63-yard drive that took 4:45 and made it 13-3.
Wheelersburg climbed back in the game with an 11-play, 84-yard drive that took 4:30 and ended with quarterback Jake Gregg scoring from the 12 on a keeper.
The Pirates then forced a three-and-out to regain possession at their own 46 with 2:55 to play. Wheelersburg drove to the 25 before Dalton Patterson intercepted a Gregg pass with 9 seconds left and secured the victory.