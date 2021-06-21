ONA — Cabell Midland’s Rielly Lucas can change a game with just one swing.
Most teams in West Virginia have learned that over her career with the Knights.
With 13 home runs on the season in only 99 at-bats, a batting average of .566 and a slugging percentage at 1.151, Lucas knows that teams are going to be cautious around her in the lineup.
“I just know I’m not going to get a lot to hit,” Lucas said.
That expectation has taught her to zero in on the one or two pitches per at-bat that she may see, which has helped further develop her keen eye in the box.
Lucas has shown an aggressive mentality for being ready as soon as she steps in to bat.
“I’m used to it,” Lucas said. “I know that my first pitch is going to be my best pitch and that’s the one I need to attack.”
That showed itself in the win over Ripley in game two that set the stage for the winner-take-all matchup.
Lucas stepped in the box and mashed the first pitch she saw. The ball never got above 20 feet off the ground, but cleared the right-center fence with ease on a line shot that resulted in a two-run home run in the first inning of a 5-1 win for Cabell Midland.
Following that at-bat, Lucas was issued an intentional walk — something that has become the norm for her.
On the season, Lucas has been walked 26 times with 22 being intentional.
While it may seem like a smart play for the opposition, it actually plays right into the hands of Cabell Midland.
Lucas’ ability as a base-runner — she has 10 stolen bases — and the Knights’ power throughout the lineup has taken advantage of the free bases by putting up runs consistently when Lucas is intentionally put on base.
In Cabell Midland’s 13-9 win in the Class AAA, Region IV winner-take-all matchup against Ripley, the Vikings walked her three times with two being intentional.
She scored on every one of those walks while adding a pair of doubles in the win.
It is all part of a patient aggressiveness for Lucas, who said the team feeds off of her being walked, too.
“I just need to take what they give me, get base hits and be a good base-runner,” Lucas said. “We have good hitters in behind me that get the job done.”
It is all part of a maturation process for the Marshall signee.
Instead of getting frustrated with the individual mindset of getting the bat taken out of her hands, she focuses her energy on making sure her team uses that as motivation to make the opposition pay whenever that happens.
“I have confidence that they are going to knock me in, so I just take it in stride,” Lucas said.
This week, the competition shifts to Little Creek Park in South Charleston where Lucas and the Knights hope to earn a state title.
Whether the bat is in her hands or the opposition takes it out of her hands, but puts her on base, Lucas knows she will have a major impact in her final games with the Knights.