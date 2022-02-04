CHARLESTON -- Holly Riggs scored 17 points and Dria Parker 16 as Spring Valley edged Capital 56-52 Wednesday night in high school girls basketball.
Reagan Crum scored 10 points for the Timberwolves (10-6). Natalyia Sayles led the Cougars (10-6) with 16 points. Kierra Brown scored 15 and Mya Toombs 10.
BUFFALO 45, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 36: Lilly Wyant scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Bison (8-7) beat the Irish (2-9). Abby Darnley scored 10 points for Buffalo. Ramey George led Huntington St. Joe with 16 points. Julia Preservati scored 14.
WAYNE 54, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 33: Laneigh Brooks scored 14 points to help the Pioneers (13-2) cruise past the homestanding Irish. Brooke Adkins scored 12 points and Addie Adkins 11 for Wayne. Katherine Skinner led Charleston Catholic (6-6) with 11 points.
Boys basketball
GREEN 66, IRONTON ST. JOE 54: Levi Sampson scored 39 points to lead the Bobcats to a victory over the Flyers at the Family Life Center. Sampson scored 14 in the first quarter as Green (7-12 overall, 6-4 Southern Ohio Conference) took a 25-7 lead. Ironton St. Joe pulled within 34-22 by halftime, but couldn't catch up. Gabe McBee scored 18 for Green. Michael Mahlmeister and Chucky McCloud each scored 11 for Ironton St. Joe (6-7, 4-5). Drew Brown and Wesley Neal scored 10 each.
GREEN 25 9 16 16 -- 66: Sampson 39, Blevins 5, G. McBee 18, A. McBee 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 7 15 12 20 -- 54: Coleman 5, Neal 10, Mahlmeister 11, Rose 5, McCloud 11, Johnson 2, Brown 10.
RIVER VALLEY 61, NELSONVILLE-YORK 55: The Raiders snapped a nine-game losing streak with a triumph over the host Buckeyes. Mason Rhodes scored 12 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter as River Valley (3-15 overall, 2-6 Tri-Valley Conference) took control. Jance Lambert scored 16 points. Leighton Loge paced Nelsonville-York (6-14, 1-9) with 17 points. Drew Carter and Keegan Swope each scored 15.
WHEELERSBURG 58, OAK HILL 49: The Pirates overcame a nine-point deficit to defeat the Oaks at the Nuthouse. Cooper McKenzie scored 14 points in the third quarter to spark the rally and finished with 20. Eli Swords also scored 20 for Wheelersburg (10-9 overall, 6-7 SOC). Kade Kinzell led Oak Hill (7-12, 3-10) with 20 points. Aidan Hall chipped in 13.
WHEELERSBURG 12 10 22 14 -- 58: Rose 0, Estep 0, Clark 8, Wright 2, Schwamburger 4, Sommer 2, Swords 20, Johnson 2, McKenzie 20, Stanley 0.
OAK HILL 14 14 12 9 -- 49: Clark 2, B. Howell 9, Kinzell 20, N. Hall 5, A. Hall 13, G. Howell 0, Michael 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Icy weather and high water were culprits in the postponement of several Tri-State high school basketball games. Here is a look at some:
Girls
Rescheduled games: Portsmouth at South Point, to Saturday; Raceland at Lewis County, to Thursday.
Postponed, with no makeup date: Woodrow Wilson vs. Cabell Midland; West Carter at East Carter; Saturday's West Carter vs. Grant County at Kentucky Christian University.
CANCELED: Grace Christian at Mercer Christian.
Boys
Rescheduled games: Rock Hill at Fairland, to 8 p.m., Wednesday, as part of a doubleheader featuring Spring Valley at Fairland girls at 6 p.m.; Gallia Academy at Chesapeake, to Tuesday; Portsmouth at Ironton, to Saturday; Sciotoville East at Symmes Valley, to Saturday; South Point at Coal Grove, to Saturday.
Postponed, with no makeup date: New Boston at Ironton St. Joe.