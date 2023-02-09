The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — Ty Smith, said his coach, has been playing out of position all season. But he was in the right position to win the game for Spring Valley on Thursday night.

Smith, a senior forward, tipped in a missed free throw just ahead of the final buzzer, giving the Timberwolves a thrilling 78-76 comeback victory at Hurricane in a battle of Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals.

