ASHLAND -- Fan after fan asked Jose Rijo the same question: "How do we fix the Cincinnati Reds?"
"We have to get some good players and we have to keep them," Rijo said Friday afternoon during an appearance at Bluegrass Sports Cards and Memorabilia. "We have to keep them. Don't get rid of them."
The Reds are off to a 3-16 start, sporting the worst record in baseball. That's a stark contrast to Rijo's 1990 Cincinnati team that went 91-71 before beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 in the National League Championship Series, then sweeping the Oakland A's 4-0 in the World Series. Rijo was the winning pitcher in games one and four of the World Series.
In the opener in Cincinnati, Rijo, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers combined for a 7-0 shutout of the vaunted defending champion A's, who featured Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire, Rickey Henderson, Carney Lansford and others in a powerful lineup.
"In game one I was facing Mark McGwire with the bases loaded and two out," Rijo said of the Oakland first baseman who hit 39 home runs and drove in 108 that season. "I hung a slider to him. He popped up to shortstop. I know you don't get away with making that mistake twice with McGwire."
Rijo said he worked hard to improve his slider before facing the A's again in game four, a 2-1 Reds victory in Oakland. McGwire went 0 for 3 and the A's managed just two hits before Rijo begrudgingly gave way to Myers with two out in the ninth inning.
"It was funny because before that, (manager) Lou Piniella, who never took me out without asking how I was doing, just took me out," Rijo said. "I had retired 20 in a row and just struck out the first guy. I told Lou I had pitched all year for this moment. He said, 'You do your job and let me do mine.' I said, 'I hope you do yours as well as I did mine. If not, I'll meet you outside.'"
Myers coaxed Lansford to pop up to first baseman Todd Benzinger to end the game and the Reds were world champions.
"When Benzinger caught that fly ball I was relieved," Rijo said, with an exaggerated sigh.
Rijo enjoyed interacting with scores of fans, signing items and posing for pictures. Former Marshall University basketball star J.R. VanHoose and wife Kayla brought Rijo a scrapbook filled with news clippings and program notes from 1982 when the star hurler played for the Paintsville (Kentucky) Yankees, a rookie league affiliate. Rijo smiled at the memories, which sparked stories, to the delight of the fans.
Rijo particularly was fond of Paintsville teammate and future big league pitcher Eric Plunk.
"I loved playing in Paintsville," Rijo said. "I played with my buddy who helped me out a lot, he and his wife Billie, Eric Plunk. He was a very nice guy."
Rijo played 14 seasons in the majors, 10 with Cincinnati. The Reds acquired Rijo and pitcher Tim Birtsas from Oakland for Dave Parker during the winter meetings in 1987. Rijo finished with a 116-91 record and 3.24 earned run average.
Rijo said he spends time with his kids and occasionally sees his former teammates at shows or reunions. He praised Reds fans for the way they treated him.
"It was amazing," Rijo said. "So much love for one person. The Reds have great fans, without a doubt. They do. They do."