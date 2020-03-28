MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Former Boyd County High School basketball star Bobby Anderson is one of five members of the University of Rio Grande men’s basketball team named to the 2019-20 River States Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.
To be named to the squad, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
Also representing the RedStorm were senior Greg Wallace (Montego Bay, Jamaica) and the sophomore trio of Jarret McCarley (Vinton, Ohio) Markus Geldenhuys (Pretoria, South Africa) and Joshua Anthony (Newnan, Georgia).
Midway University led all programs with eight team members named.
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program, the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.