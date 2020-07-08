RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The River States Conference has announced that University of Rio Grande freshman Josh Faro is part of the 2020 RSC Baseball Champions of Character Team.
The team recognizes one member from each RSC school who best exhibits the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character — respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
Honorees were nominated by their head coach.
Faro, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound lefthander, is from Gallipolis, Ohio, and starred at Gallia Academy.