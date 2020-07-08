Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The River States Conference has announced that University of Rio Grande freshman Josh Faro is part of the 2020 RSC Baseball Champions of Character Team.

The team recognizes one member from each RSC school who best exhibits the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character — respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Honorees were nominated by their head coach.

Faro, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound lefthander, is from Gallipolis, Ohio, and starred at Gallia Academy.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.