BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward has announced that the University of Rio Grande, Indiana Tech, Lourdes (Ohio) University and Truett McConnell (Georgia) will join the conference as affiliate members beginning in the 2020-21 academic year.
The Mid-South Conference Council of Presidents unanimously approved the four institutions for affiliate membership at their March meeting.
Rio Grande joins the MSC in men and women’s swimming and men’s wrestling, while Indiana Tech and Lourdes join the conference in women’s wrestling and Truett McConnell joins the Mid-South in men’s volleyball.
“We are incredibly happy to welcome Rio Grande, Indiana Tech, Lourdes and Truett McConnell — and their student-athletes and coaches — to the Mid-South Conference,” Ward said. “All four are excellent institutions with outstanding athletic traditions. Each addition makes us stronger and more competitive in men and women’s swimming, men and women’s wrestling and men’s volleyball.”
Rio Grande men’s wrestling begins its first season in 2020-21, while the university is reinstating swimming for the upcoming academic year after a long hiatus.
Jason Schweer was named the school’s men’s wrestling coach on March 20. The school is expected to name a swimming coach in the coming days.
“The University of Rio Grande is very excited to be adding men’s wrestling for our student-athletes for the first time in school history,” Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham said. “Also, we are reinstating men and women’s swimming. Many decades ago, swimming was a strong sport at Rio Grande. We are looking forward to welcoming the wrestling and swim teams to campus in the fall. We’re also looking forward to being an affiliate member of the Mid-South Conference and renewing old acquaintances as well as creating new relationships. The competitiveness of the Mid-South will help us to set high standards for our student-athletes.”
The four additions bring the Mid-South’s affiliate membership to 24 institutions. The MSC footprint of full and affiliate members includes 11 states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
Beginning in 2020-21, the Mid-South Conference will boast 12 full members in addition to the 24 affiliate members.