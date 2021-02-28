RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For the first time since 2003, the University of Rio Grande men’s basketball team is headed back to the NAIA National Tournament.
And, on Tuesday, they will play for the River States Conference Championship in the first season under head coach Ryan Arrowood.
Those accomplishments came about following the Red Storm’s 74-61 win over Point Park on Saturday in the River States Conference semifinals at Newt Oliver Arena in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Rio Grande (16-8) will meet West Virginia Tech in Tuesday’s championship game.
The Red Storm trailed 54-47 with 7:33 left, but got a 13-0 run over the next four minutes to assume control.
Over that final 7:33, Rio Grande outscored Point Park 27-7 en route to the 13-point win.
Point Park took a slim 34-32 lead into the locker room after a first half in which both teams fought back and forth in a close affair.
Shiloah Blevins and Caleb Wallis each led Rio Grande with 20 points in the win while Redeetris Richardson added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Sherron Schifino led Point Park with 20 points in the loss.
The victory helped Rio Grande avenge a 77-74 loss to Point Park earlier in the season.