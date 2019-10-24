KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande slipped four positions into 14th place in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Wednesday.
Head coach Scott Morrissey’s club (11-3 overall, 5-1 River States Conference) piled up 287 points in the balloting of a panel of 18 head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
The RedStorm, which dropped a 1-0 double-overtime decision at then-No. 18 WVU-Tech in its only outing last week, returns to action tomorrow night in a River States Conference contest against Carlow University.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.