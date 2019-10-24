KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande slipped four positions into 14th place in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Wednesday.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s club (11-3 overall, 5-1 River States Conference) piled up 287 points in the balloting of a panel of 18 head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The RedStorm, which dropped a 1-0 double-overtime decision at then-No. 18 WVU-Tech in its only outing last week, returns to action tomorrow night in a River States Conference contest against Carlow University.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.