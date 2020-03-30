HUNTINGTON – University of Rio Grande senior guard Sydney Holden has been named an honorable mention selection to the 2020 NAIA Division II women’s basketball All-America team.
The former Wheelersburg High School star and daughter of Marshall University hall of famer Rodney Holden averaged a team-best 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the RedStorm, who finished the season at 19-12 following a one-point loss at Indiana University Southeast in the semifinal round of the River States Conference Championship.
Holden, a first team All-RSC selection and the league’s Player of the Year, shot 50.3 percent overall (157 for 312), connected on 41.4 percent of her attempts from three-point range (46 for 111) and was 126 for 152 at the free throw line (82.9%).
Nationally, Holden ranked second in assists (201), third in assists per game and 20th in free throw percentage.
The 5-foot-9 guard also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career this season, while also recording three “triple-double” performances and earning an NAIA National Player of the Week honor.
Holden is responsible for four of the program’s five all-time triple-double outings.
Taylah Simmons, a junior forward for Southeastern (Fla.) was named NAIA DII National Player of the Year.