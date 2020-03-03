MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande senior and former Wheelersburg High School star Sydney Holden has been named the 2019-20 River States Conference women's basketball player of the year.
Holden's award - and the naming of the all-conference teams and remaining individual honors - were announced Monday by league officials. The selections were made through nominations and voting of the 12 RSC head coaches.
Holden, a 5-foot-9 guard, was the top vote-getter in the balloting. She averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, leading the RedStorm in all four categories.
Holden, who ranks third nationally in assists per game and second in total assists (201), was efficient offensively, shooting 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from beyond the arc and 83 percent at the foul line.
Holden is also responsible for four of the five "triple-double" performances in program history - three of which came this season. She earned three River States Conference player of the week awards this season and was also named NAIA National Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27, 2020.