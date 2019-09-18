The Herald-Dispatch
KANSAS CITY - University of Rio Grande men's soccer head coach Scott Morrissey is among seven athletes and coaches who have been selected for induction into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Hall of Fame.
Morrissey, in his 31st season as the head coach of the RedStorm, has a record of 480-120-34 (.760).
The 480 victories rank third all-time in NAIA and his .760 winning percentage is the second-best among active NAIA coaches.
Morrissey's 2019 squad currently sits at 6-0 overall and is ranked No. 2 in the latest NAIA coaches' Top 25 poll.
"When you receive an honor like this, you quickly get reflective - and then it gets overwhelming. I've got a million thoughts in my head regarding how it's come about," said Morrissey. "Usually, this is the kind of award you receive at the end of your career, but I still feel like I've got a long way to go. I'm blessed to do what I do. I don't know that I've worked a day in my life yet."
Since 2001, Morrissey has led Rio Grande to 18 consecutive NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship appearances, including two NAIA National Championship red banners (2003, 2015) and two NAIA National Runner-Up finishes (2008, 2016). The RedStorm advanced to the NAIA semifinals on six occasions, while also making 10 appearances in the quarterfinals.
Morrissey, whose induction will take place during the 2019 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship, which takes place Dec. 2-7 in Irvine, Calif., will join men's basketball legend Clarence "Bevo" Francis as Rio Grande's only members of the Hall of Fame.