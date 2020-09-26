RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- Two local former high school stars from the University of Rio Grande were recognized as Daktronics NAIA scholar-athletes.
Senior soccer player Emma Saxby, who played at Ironton High School, was honored, as was bowler Wyatt Sipple, who played at Gallia Academy.
To be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer, reached junior academic status and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.